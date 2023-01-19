Jacinda Ardern Is Resigning As New Zealand's PM & Her Last Day Will Be In A Few Weeks
She says she doesn't have “enough in the tank” to continue.
New Zealand's prime minister Jacinda Ardern shocked the world on Wednesday when she announced that she will be stepping down from the role in just a few weeks.
During a press conference, Ardern said she will not seek re-election to Parliament in October and that her last day will be February 7.
“With such a privileged role comes responsibility — the responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not," she said.
“I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice."
Ardern, 42, was the world's youngest female leader when she first took office in 2017 and won by a landslide in 2020, as highlighted by NBC News.
Over the past five and a half years she has dealt with many challenges as New Zealand's leader, including a mass shooting at two mosques, a deadly volcanic eruption and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Her approval ratings have dropped as the country deals with concerns over rising living costs and crime rates, reports BBC News.
Leaders from around the globe have been reacting to the news of Ardern's resignation.
"Thank you, @JacindaArdern, for your partnership and your friendship — and for your empathic, compassionate, strong, and steady leadership over these past several years," tweeted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
"The difference you have made is immeasurable."
Australia's PM, Anthony Albanese, also showed his support for Ardern writing, "Jacinda Ardern has shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength. She has demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities."
According to NBC News, the Labour Party will hold a vote for a new leader on Sunday.
Ardern has said if that person receives more than two-thirds of caucus support, she will resign soon after so the new leader can be sworn in as prime minister.
On Wednesday, Ardern stated that she plans to remain in parliament until April, so there will be no need for a snap vote in her Auckland electorate.
Other than that, she plans to spend time with her family.