This Airline Lets You Rent Clothes When You Travel So You Can Say Goodbye To Packing
It's actually super affordable too.
If there's one common issue that unites a lot of travellers, it's navigating packing issues. Trying to squeeze as many clothes as possible into hand luggage to avoid paying hefty checked luggage costs or wasting time at baggage claim should honestly be an Olympic sport.
However, one airline is trialling a unique way to help passengers avoid packing drama by letting them rent clothes at their final destination instead.
Japan Airlines launched a trial of its "Any Wear, Anywhere" program in July, where passengers flying to Japan via the airline can opt to rent outfits for up to two weeks instead of having to bring clothing with them and it's actually more affordable than you'd think.
The service has a variety of clothing options from smart casual to casual fits or a mix of the two and they're also available for different seasons so you can get coasts in the winter. Packages start from $39 for three different tops and two bottoms for up to two weeks.
All Japan Airlines passengers need to do to take advantage of the program is register online and enter their JAL flight information and hotel information. The clothes they've reserved will then be dropped off at their hotel so they won't even have to go out of their way to collect them.
Once you're done with the clothes, they'll also be collected from the hotel.
As well as saving passengers from packing headaches, Japan Airlines said the service would help to create more "sustainable experiences" in travel by allowing people to travel with less luggage.
In a press release, the airline added that all clothing used for the service will be obtained from excess stock or pre-owned.
The trial will be running for a year until August 31, 2024 so if you're travelling to Japan on the airline, it's well worth checking out and saving yourself from a ton of packing and post-travel laundry.