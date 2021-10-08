Trending Tags

Josh Elkin’s Latest Pizza Pizza Food Hacks Are So Delicious They’re Borderline Genius

If you love Pizza Pizza's creamy garlic sauce, you'll love these.

Josh Elkin Is Teaching Canadians How To Food Hack Pizza Pizza & These Are The Results
If you love pepperoni pizza, crispy chicken and Pizza Pizza's iconic creamy garlic sauce, you're definitely in for a treat.

Josh Elkin, Canada's very own food hack genius, has teamed up with Pizza Pizza to create two mouthwatering and innovative meal hacks. Get ready for the pepperoni pizza chicken sandwich and crispy chicken garlic pizza. Both are cheesy, garlicky and totally delicious — probably because they both feature ingredients from Pizza Pizza's new Creamy Garlic Chicken Sandwich.

The sandwich comes with crispy chicken, pickles and Pizza Pizza's signature Creamy Garlic Sauce on a toasted bun — yum. It's also available in Spicy Sriracha Mayo if you like a little heat, or Spicy Plant-Based (made with meatless fillets and creamy vegan mayonnaise).

With Josh's food hacks, you can kick the sandwich up a notch.

You can make both of Josh's off-the-menu items yourself. Just order a few items off of Pizza Pizza's menu and indulge your inner chef with these tantalizing creations.

To satisfy your cravings, take home two of Pizza Pizza's new Creamy Garlic Chicken Sandwich, a Pepperoni Pizza, a Creamy Garlic Pizza and two sides of their famous Creamy Garlic Sauce. These items will make both food hacks.

Ready to make the pepperoni pizza chicken sandwich and crispy chicken garlic pizza for yourself? Just follow these recipes and enjoy.

Crispy Chicken Garlic Pizza

How To Make It: Order a Creamy Garlic Chicken Sandwich, a Creamy Garlic Pizza (it comes topped with two types of cheese and roasted garlic) and a side of Pizza Pizza's famous Creamy Garlic Sauce.

Take the chicken and pickles from the sandwich, chop up the meat and add these ingredients onto the pizza. Drizzle the Creamy Garlic Sauce all over and dig in.

Pepperoni Pizza Chicken Sandwich

How To Make It: Order a Pepperoni Pizza, a Creamy Garlic Chicken Sandwich and a side of Creamy Garlic Sauce.

Cut two bun-sized pieces of pizza and substitute the chicken sandwich buns for those slices. Spread the garlic sauce on top of the bottom pizza "bun" (pepperoni side up), then add the pickles and the chicken from the Creamy Garlic Chicken Sandwich. Enjoy!

You can make these food hacks by visiting any Pizza Pizza location in Canada and ordering their new Creamy Garlic Chicken Sandwich. Learn more about Pizza Pizza's offerings by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

