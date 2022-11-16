Justin Trudeau Tweeted About Iran & Then Had To Delete It Because It 'Lacked Necessary Context'
The PM claimed that Iran had sentenced 15,000 people to death.
Justin Trudeau shared a statement about Iran on Twitter but then had to delete it because it was "incomplete and lacked necessary context."
As a post circulated on Instagram that Iran had sentenced 15,000 protesters to death, celebrities and other public figures shared their condemnation, including Trudeau.
According to CNN, the post was tagged with a "false information" disclaimer and said that it had "no basis in fact."
"Canada denounces the Iranian regime's barbaric decision to impose the death penalty on nearly 15,000 protestors," Trudeau said in a deleted tweet, as reported by Global News.
"These brave Iranians were fighting for their human rights – and we continue to stand united in support of them, and united against the regime's heinous actions," he continued.
According to CNN, Trudeau's tweet was posted on November 14 and was on his Twitter for 12 hours before being removed.
In a statement shared with Narcity on November 16, the prime minister's office said that Trudeau's tweet was deleted because it was informed by reports that were "incomplete and lacked necessary context."
"It was based on reporting of serious concerns raised by international human rights advocates warning of possible future sentences, including the death penalty, imposed on thousands of Iranian protesters who have already been detained by the regime," the statement continued.
Trudeau's tweet didn't specify that the reports were about possible future death penalties for protesters and instead said that the Iranian government had already sentenced people to death.
"Our government continues to unequivocally support the people of Iran and [is] taking unprecedented action to hold the regime and its enablers accountable," the prime minister's office said.
Back in October, Trudeau joined a protest in Ottawa held in solidarity with protests in Iran related to the death of Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the country's morality police.
Also, the federal government has sanctioned some Iranian government officials and banned certain people from entering this country.