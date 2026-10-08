Official languages commissioner rebukes Air Canada CEO over English-only message

Languages commissioner rebukes Air Canada CEO
Languages commissioner rebukes Air Canada CEO
Kelly Burke waits to appear at the Standing Committee on Official Languages regarding her nomination as the Official Languages Commissioner in Ottawa, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

The Commissioner of Official Languages of Canada is rebuking Air Canada's outgoing CEO for a condolence message he delivered almost entirely in English after a deadly plane crash in New York earlier this year.

The commissioner's annual report says her office received a large number of complaints after Michael Rousseau posted a four-minute video that only included two French words — "bonjour" and "merci."

Kelly Burke's report says it's important for Canadians to hear and see their leaders speaking equally in both official languages in times of crisis.

Burke adds that bilingualism is an essential skill for any leader, whether in politics, the federal public service or the private sector.

The commissioner's office said in an email that it received 2,425 complaints on the video, including 98 that arrived after the end of the current financial year on March 31.

Air Canada announced in March that Rousseau would retire by the end of the third quarter of 2026.

Rousseau's message came after an Air Canada regional jet that took off in Montreal, crashed at LaGuardia Airport in New York on March 22, killing two pilots and sending more than 40 people to hospital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 6 are out and there's a $75 million jackpot

Maxmillions and MaxPlus prizes have been won across the country!

Costco has Kirkland Signature Halloween candy that's cheaper than name-brand items

Reese's, Snickers, Twix, Rockets and more!

Canada's grocery benefit went out this week and here's why you might not have received money

Your benefit amount could be too low for quarterly payments.

Old Age Security payments are increasing for the rest of 2026 and here's how much you can get

This boost reflects cost-of-living increases.

Michigan Republican candidate breaks with Trump over tariffs on Canada

Republican breaks with Trump over Canada tariffs

7 things about Ottawa life that I didn't know were weird until I moved away

Ottawa, you have some explaining to do 😅

Alberta, Saskatchewan premiers shut down tech titan Elon Musk's call for separation

Prairie premiers say no to Elon Musk on separation

Air Canada is hiring flight attendants and you get travel perks even though you travel for work

No degree or experience is required.

U.S. suspect conspired with Tumbler Ridge killer before and during attack: FBI

U.S. resident helped Tumbler Ridge shooter: FBI