Canada-U.S. trade minister back in D.C. for talks this week

LeBlanc back in Washington this week
LeBlanc back in Washington this week
Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc, left, listens as Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with Canada's premiers in Charlottetown on Thursday, July 23, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Writer

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc is in Washington again this week.

LeBlanc and Janice Charette, Canada's chief trade negotiator, are in D.C. “for a series of trade-related engagements,” a government spokesperson said Tuesday.

Both LeBlanc and Charette were in Washington last week to meet with United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. LeBlanc didn't specify what they discussed in an online post, saying only that they "agreed to remain in close contact and continue working together."

LeBlanc also attended a "Canada-U.S. Friendship Day" baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Washington Nationals.

The trips come as the U.S. ramps up pressure on Canada ahead of formal talks on CUSMA, the Canada-U.S.-Mexico agreement on trade.

U.S. President Donald Trump has also threatened to slap new tariffs on Canadian goods.

The new round of 50 per cent tariffs on a range of Canadian goods is set to take effect on Aug. 19. Unlike most of Trump’s other tariffs, these tariffs would have no exemptions for goods compliant under CUSMA.

Greer has said the tariffs are a response to provincial bans on U.S. liquor, Canada's supply managed dairy system and quotas on certain U.S. vehicles.

CUSMA was negotiated during the first Trump administration to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2026. 

By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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