LNG Canada to go ahead with Phase 2 expansion project in Kitimat, B.C.
LNG Canada says it will go ahead with the Phase 2 expansion project at its liquefied natural gas export terminal in Kitimat, B.C.
The expansion will double LNG Canada's capacity to 28 million tonnes a year.
It is one of the five initial projects that was referred to Ottawa's major projects office last year.
LNG Canada CEO Chris Cooper says the project will create thousands of jobs and further strengthen Canada's role as a trusted energy partner.
"LNG Canada Phase 2 is another nation-building investment that demonstrates Canada can build big things when governments, First Nations partners, local communities, skilled trades, contractors and investors work together with shared purpose," Cooper said in statement.
The first phase project began shipping liquefied natural gas last year.
The expansion will build on the footprint and infrastructure of the first phase.
It will add two additional LNG processing units, known as trains, as well as additional LNG storage tank, condensate tank, loading berth, expanded utility and process systems.
LNG Canada also said it is working with Coastal GasLink to expand the capacity of the existing 670-kilometre pipeline through the construction of five new compressor stations.
LNG Canada is a joint venture between Shell and Malaysia’s Petronas, PetroChina, Japan's Mitsubishi Corp. and South Korea's KOGAS.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2026.
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