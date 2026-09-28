Manitoa premier expands cabinet to aid accessibility, first responders

Manitoba premier adds cabinet jobs
Manitoba premier adds cabinet jobs
Manitoba premier Wab Kinew announced funding for geothermal heating in new developments at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Writer

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has increased the size of his cabinet to focus more attention on accessibility issues and first responders.

Kinew says Carla Compton, who represents the Winnipeg riding of Tuxedo, will be the new minister in charge of accessibility.

Kinew says his government has done a lot to improve disability services but says more is needed, including helping caregivers.

David Pankratz, the representative for the Winnipeg constituency of Waverley, becomes the minister responsible for first responder initiatives.

Kinew says first responders are on the front lines dealing with issues such as the toxic drug crisis.

He says the province must do more for first responders by addressing problems like post-traumatic stress disorder.

More coming.

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