March inflation rates, by Canadian province
Here's a list of March inflation rates for Canadian provinces
Writer
Apr 20, 2026, 8:48 AM
Apr 20, 2026, 8:53 AM
Canada's annual inflation rate was 2.4 per cent in March, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 2.6 per cent (1.8)
— Prince Edward Island: 2.3 per cent (0.8)
— Nova Scotia: 3.0 per cent (1.7)
— New Brunswick: 2.9 per cent (2.2)
— Quebec: 2.9 per cent (2.8)
— Ontario: 1.9 per cent (1.3)
— Manitoba: 3.0 per cent (2.0)
— Saskatchewan: 2.9 per cent (1.6)
— Alberta: 2.3 per cent (1.8)
— British Columbia: 2.5 per cent (1.7)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2026.
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