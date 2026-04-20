March inflation rates, by Canadian city

Here's a list of March inflation rates for selected Canadian cities
Writer

Canada's annual inflation rate was 2.4 per cent in March, Statistics Canada says. The agency also released rates for major cities, but cautioned that figures may have fluctuated widely because they are based on small statistical samples (previous month in brackets):

— St. John's, N.L.: 2.6 per cent (1.9)

— Charlottetown-Summerside: 2.4 per cent (1.0)

— Halifax: 2.8 per cent (1.8)

— Saint John, N.B.: 3.1 per cent (2.5)

— Quebec City: 3.0 per cent (2.9)

— Montreal: 2.8 per cent (3.0)

— Ottawa: 2.3 per cent (1.9)

— Toronto: 1.6 per cent (1.0)

— Thunder Bay, Ont.: 2.4 per cent (2.1)

— Winnipeg: 2.8 per cent (1.8)

— Regina: 3.0 per cent (1.7)

— Saskatoon: 2.9 per cent (1.4)

— Edmonton: 2.1 per cent (1.5)

— Calgary: 2.2 per cent (1.7)

— Vancouver: 2.7 per cent (1.9)

— Victoria: 2.7 per cent (2.1)

— Whitehorse: 3.7 per cent (3.0)

— Yellowknife: 1.7 per cent (1.1)

— Iqaluit: 0.6 per cent (0.8)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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