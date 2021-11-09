Trending Tags

McDonald's $1 Coffees Are Back This Month So You Can Save On Your Morning Cup Of Joe

On now until November 21! ☕

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

From now until November 21, you can get your morning coffee for just a dollar at participating McDonald's Canada locations.

The offer applies to medium McCafé Premium Roast or medium iced coffees only, but even if you upsize you still get a good deal.

You won't need a coupon or promo code to access the deal, just head on over to your local McDonald's or use the McDonald's Canada app to place your order.

McDonald's

Price: $1

Details: At participating McDonald's locations across Canada, you can now get a medium McCafé Premium Roast or medium iced coffee for just $1 so you can start your mornings off right. This offer is only valid until November 21, 2021.

Find It At MCDONALD'S CANADA

