McGuinty delivers pro-Canada message in Alberta, highlights $8B in funding

McGuinty delivers pro-Canada message in Alberta
McGuinty delivers pro-Canada message in Alberta
Minister of National Defence David McGuinty rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Federal Defence Minister David McGuinty is reminding Albertans of billions of dollars in military spending and that a strong Canada includes a strong Alberta.

His comments come as Albertans prepare to vote on Confederation in the Oct. 19 referendum.

McGuinty, with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith standing beside him at Canadian Forces Base Edmonton, says the province is a national reminder on how to think big and build big.

He also says Confederation is a national bargain renewed through generations by what Canadians do for one another, particularly in wartime.

McGuinty repeated that Alberta is receiving $8 billion in ongoing spending, including $550 million to establish the western operating base for the Air Force’s CC-33- Husky fleet.

Smith says the funding puts Alberta at the forefront of air defence but agrees the announcement is also about showing Canada and Ottawa can work together.

There are 10 questions on the referendum ballot, including whether the province should stay in Canada or hold a second, binding referendum on leaving the country.

By Lisa Johnson and Jack Farrell | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 6 are out and there's a $75 million jackpot

Maxmillions and MaxPlus prizes have been won across the country!

U.S. suspect conspired with Tumbler Ridge killer before and during attack: FBI

U.S. resident helped Tumbler Ridge shooter: FBI

Air Canada is hiring flight attendants and you get travel perks even though you travel for work

No degree or experience is required.

Canada's grocery benefit went out this week and here's why you might not have received money

Your benefit amount could be too low for quarterly payments.

7 things about Ottawa life that I didn't know were weird until I moved away

Ottawa, you have some explaining to do 😅

7 culture shocks I wasn't prepared for as an Ontarian who moved to the USA

Toronto might be called "the NYC of Canada" but the reality is way different...

Michigan Republican candidate breaks with Trump over tariffs on Canada

Republican breaks with Trump over Canada tariffs

I'm a lifelong Toronto local and I have beef with these 6 things everyone seems to love

Why are we going to the Distillery District before November?

Up to $8.7 trillion at stake as Six Nations land claim finally goes to trial

The Six Nations land claim could last more than a decade, including appeals and damages hearings.