These 11 US Cities Have The 'Rudest Locals' & Tennessee Doesn't Seem Friendly At All

New York City is surprisingly not No. 1!

Desk Editor, Texas
Philadelphia, PA. Right: Memphis, TN.

Sanja Baljkas | Dreamstime, Sean Pavone | Dreamstime

Ever wonder if you live in a community where people have the most impolite behavior? A recent study published by the language learning app Preply in August shows which cities' locals are the rudest in America.

According to the report — which includes the opinions of more than 1,500 residents in the 30 largest cities in the country — people that have grown up in states like Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York, Texas, and Florida, among others, have the most discourteous conduct.

Of the top 11 cities with the rudest locals, the number one spot goes to Philadelphia, PA, followed by Boston, MA, and Memphis, TN.

This means that dwellers living in these places are used to a certain negative attitude.

The results were based on the surveyed participants’ opinions, who also shared that hectic driving and showing disrespect in shared places are the most common impertinent attitudes in the country.

The following is the full list of cities with the rudest locals, according to the study's official list:

  1. Philadelphia, PA
  2. Boston, MA
  3. Memphis, TN
  4. Detroit, MI
  5. New York City, NY
  6. Columbus, OH
  7. Louisville, KY
  8. Chicago, IL
  9. San Francisco, CA
  10. Houston, TX
  11. Jacksonville, FL
On the other hand, these are the top 10 most common rude behaviors and the cities that are most likely to show them:
  1. Being absorbed by phone in public: New York City, NY
  2. Not letting people merge in traffic: Memphis, TN
  3. Not slowing down around pedestrians: Boston, MA
  4. Being noisy in public: Memphis, TN
  5. Not acknowledging strangers: Boston, MA
  6. Watching videos in public: Memphis, TN
  7. Talking on speaker in public: Philadelphia, PA
  8. Closed off body language: New York City, NY
  9. Not respecting personal space: Memphis, TN
  10. Being rude to service staff: Memphis, TN
Although Memphis, TN, came out three on the list, the study shows that this city encounters the most common impolite actions in the U.S.
