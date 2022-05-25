NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

You Can Wander This Hidden Urban Jungle In The Middle Of Miami & BYOB

A breath of fresh, wild air in the city!🍃
Miami’s lofty skyscrapers and stunning beaches attract people from all over the globe. If you can't strut the bustling streets all day and need a break from the crowds, you can visit Miami's Midtown Garden Center.

This urban jungle is tucked away between towering buildings and noisy streets and gives nature lovers a breath of fresh wild air in the middle of the city.

You’ll find this family-owned garden shop in the heart of the city, close to the Wynwood Art District.

It’s a little jungle oasis in the middle of Miami where you can browse lush, vibrant plants of all shapes and sizes.

Not only can you hunt for the perfect new plant baby to take home and spruce up your space, it’s also the perfect hang-out spot to grab a bite to eat and immerse yourself in good, green vibes.

What can you find in the garden?

You can expect to find only the best at this garden oasis, as all their products are handpicked.

A vast selection of both indoor and outdoor plants call the garden home, and you can spend hours wandering their leafy aisles.

From succulents to orchids to giant leafy ferns, they also have all kinds of gardening tools for the perfect one-stop-shop.

You can even work with their onsite florist to create gorgeous custom arrangements.

What else does the garden offer?

This urban jungle is so much more than just a garden shop.

Once you’ve had your fill of wandering through the leaves, you can grab a bite to eat from the Tacomiendo food truck on the garden grounds. There is also a juice bar.

Sip fresh juices, munch on stuffed tacos, and BYOB (beer & wine)!

They’re even pet-friendly, so you can bring your fur babies along for a jungle adventure, too.

Midtown Garden Center

Address: 2600 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, FL

Why You Need To Go: Take a break from the city and wander this hidden urban jungle for all your plant needs.

Website


This article has been updated since it was originally published on Septermber 24, 2020.

