Miami Just Issued A Curfew & State Of Emergency After The 2nd Shooting In 3 Days
It's all because of spring break.
Spring breakers have gotten out of control, and Miami Beach has issued a curfew after the large crowds turned violent. Two people died in the span of three days and others were injured over the weekend, prompting officials to take action to keep the community and visitors safe.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
On Friday night, Miami Beach Police tweeted that officers reported the sound of gunshots on 7th Street and Ocean Drive and found two males with gunshot wounds.
"One of the males died at the hospital, and the other is listed in critical condition. Officers detained one male and recovered three firearms at the scene," authorities published.
The violence didn't end there. On Sunday, police informed the public on Twitter about a second shooting just a couple of blocks over, near 11th Street and Ocean Drive.
One male died, and another was injured but was treated on site and released.
So, the city felt it was time to crack down.
"In response to the two shootings and the excessively large and unruly crowds, and to mitigate dangerous and illegal conduct, the City of Miami Beach has ordered a state of emergency and a 11:59 p.m. curfew," the press release states. It was issued overnight from Sunday night until Monday morning at 6 a.m.
The city said it "intends to impose similar additional curfew restrictions" next weekend from Thursday, March 23 through Monday, March 27, pending a city meeting on Monday, March 20 at 4 p.m.
The curfew area includes the South Beach portion of the city south of Dade Boulevard and 23rd Street.
Police said that roads may be closed down and re-routed during this time. The sale of alcohol for off-premises consumption would be prohibited after 6 p.m.
Commercial businesses would also need to close down "within a time frame that allows [patrons] to leave by 11:59 p.m. each night," except for deliveries and hotels serving guests.
