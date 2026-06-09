Minister now open to trimming metadata retention period in 'lawful access' bill
Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree says he is now open to shortening the time electronic service providers would be required to keep digital metadata under a proposed bill intended to help police and spies.
Just days ago, Anandasangaree flatly rejected the idea of changing a provision in the legislation that could require service providers to retain metadata — digital traces of a communication, but not the email or text itself — for up to one year.
Critics of the provision say the measure would allow for the capture of private information about ordinary Canadians who have no connection to any crime.
University of Ottawa law professor Michael Geist told the House of Commons public safety committee the stored metadata, including location information, would amount to "a comprehensive surveillance map of virtually every Canadian."
In an interview today, Anandasangaree said that after further discussions with people interested in the bill, the government is more open to shortening the maximum time frame of one year.
The government is expected to propose changes to the bill at the public safety committee, which is going through the legislation clause by clause.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2026.
By Jim Bronskill | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.