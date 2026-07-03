Environmentalists have mixed reactions to Quebec-Ottawa caribou funding deal

Mixed reaction to Quebec-Ottawa caribou deal
Mixed reaction to Quebec-Ottawa caribou deal
The federal government and the government of Quebec say they're confident that a deal to protected endangered caribou populations in the province will be reached. Wild caribou roam the tundra near The Meadowbank Gold Mine located in the Nunavut Territory of Canada on Wednesday, March 25, 2009.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Writer

Environmentalists are divided on whether a new funding deal reached between Quebec and the federal government will help save the province's dwindling caribou herds. 

The executive director of environmental group SNAP Québec says the agreement announced earlier this week is a step in the right direction. 

Alain Branchaud says the deal signals an openness by the Quebec government to collaborate with Ottawa on caribou protection, which includes the province agreeing to publish reports on how it's using the money.

But he says more action is still needed, as is compensation for Quebec logging communities whose activities would be disrupted by meaningful conservation action.

The agreement will see Ottawa send Quebec $25 million over five years for caribou conservation initiatives, as well as another $15 million to Indigenous communities.

Retired Université de Sherbrooke biology professor Marco Festa-Bianchet sees the announcement as a smokescreen that gives the illusion of progress while nothing concrete is done for caribou.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2026.

By Morgan Lowrie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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