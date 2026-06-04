Ottawa pumps the brakes on proposed changes to major project environmental reviews
The federal government is going to take more time to consult on its proposals to change how major projects are reviewed.
Ottawa last month released two discussion papers which proposed, among other things, approving major projects before they’re reviewed and exempting certain projects from laws meant to protect species at risk.
Critics, including Green Party Leader Liz May, have said those changes would put environmental protections in jeopardy.
The public consultation period on the discussion papers was set to wrap up next week, but today Ottawa is extending the deadline for comments to July 22.
Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon says there are "enormous issues at play" and the government wants to make sure it gets a full range of views.
The government had said it would introduce legislation soon after the consultation period ended but Ottawa now says it will introduce legislation in the fall, giving it an extra few months to work on the proposed changes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2026.
By Nick Murray | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.