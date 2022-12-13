M&M’S New Purple 'Spokescandy' Dropped A Music Video & Here Are 4 Cameos You May Have Missed
Including a viral TikTok dance star and Grammy winner.
For the first time in a decade, M&M’S® has introduced a new character to its iconic candy line-up — meet Purple.
Charming, quirky all about embracing her true self, Purple is the first-ever female peanut M&M'S character and the newest "spokescandy" since Brown was introduced over ten years ago (remember the "Just My Shell" 2012 Super Bowl commercial?).
Joining the iconic crew (who received updated looks and personalities back in January to be more representative), Purple is all about acceptance and inclusivity.
According to Mars, it's her keen sense of self-awareness, authenticity and confidence that makes Purple the perfect addition to the delicious lineup.
In her debut music video, “I’m Just Gonna Be Me,” Purple proves that she’s the most relatable character of the M&M'S group by always embracing her true self.
She's all about doing good too. Every stream of Purple’s song supports Sing for Hope — a non-profit organization that harnesses the power of the arts to bring hope, connection and purpose to millions of people around the world through music. This is all part of the M&M’S FUNd, Mars' global initiative to bring a sense of belonging and fun to as many people as possible.
Purple isn’t the only confident and self-aware personality in her video either. While you're watching it on repeat, keep an eye out for these four cameos you might have missed.
Opera Singer Anthony Roth Costanzo
M&M'S Chocolate | YouTube, @arcostanzo & @opera.news | Instagram
Grammy-winner Anthony Roth Constanzo is a celebrated singer and producer who's on a mission to bring opera into the mainstream. He’s the first guest star to appear in Purple’s video, at the 20-second mark, as the unmissable Mr. Plant Man.Anthony is a countertenor, someone who sings in a vocal range usually only achieved by female voices. This unique talent, and the career he’s made embracing it, is what makes him just like Purple.
Saxophonist Grace Kelly
M&M'S Chocolate | YouTube, @gkellymusic | Instagramgkellymusic | Instagram
A talented saxophonist, cool-girl musical prodigy and ambassador for aspiring jazz musicians, Grace Kelly knows what's up when it comes to being your authentic self. You can see her playing the sax in “I’m Just Gonna Be Me" around 35 seconds in.As well as being a jazz whizz, Kelly isn't afraid to engage with important political issues (her track "We Will Rise" was written to inspire women to stand up together and advocate for their rights). Just like Purple, Grace Kelly is authentically herself.
Dance & Choreography Master Devin Santiago
M&M'S Chocolate | YouTube, @yungdaddycack | Instagram
There's a good chance you've seen Devin (or his dances) on TikTok. With over 760,000 followers, he's the mastermind behind tons of viral dance trends recreated in millions of TikTok videos. Devin makes his first appearance in Purple's music video at around 40 seconds.
Devin shares his unabashed love of lively, energetic dance and inspires others to do the same. Like Purple, he brings more fun into the world with his quirky nature and authentic charm.
Dance & Choreography Master Colo Cag
Colo Cag's dances have helped push songs to the top of the charts. As a professional dancer, he spreads awareness about dance education and specifically about originators within the Black dance community. Check Colo out in Purple's music video at around 40 seconds.
Like Purple, Colo is all about bringing people together by showing up as his true authentic self.
These creators and artists in the “I’m Just Gonna Be Me” video all celebrate self-expression, self-awareness, and confidence — just like Purple.
Do you think you're down to earth and authentic like Purple? Maybe you're more of a perfectionist like Red, or perhaps you're an unapologetic intellectual like Brown. You can figure out which M&M'S character you vibe with the most by taking the "Which M&M'S Character Are You?" quiz.
