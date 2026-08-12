Montreal police chief says he has experienced racial profiling from both sides

Montreal police chief reflects on racial profiling
Montreal police chief reflects on racial profiling
Montreal police chief Fady Dagher speaks in Montreal on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Writer

Montreal police Chief Fady Dagher says he has experienced racial profiling from both sides as a victim and as a perpetrator.

Dagher admits in an interview he racially profiled people while working with the Montreal police anti-gang squad in the 1990s.

He says he had a conversation with a street-gang member that opened his eyes and led him to change his approach.

Dagher also says he was on the receiving end of racial profiling following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, including while travelling through airports in Canada and abroad.

Born in Ivory Coast to parents of Lebanese origin, Dagher is the first racialized person to lead the Montreal police.

Dagher made the comments one day after he was grilled by residents at a public meeting about a racism and misconduct scandal at a local police station.

The allegations led Montreal police to dismantle a 16-member patrol unit at its Montréal-Nord station in June.

Three officers from the unit were suspended.

Dagher says the suspensions stem from two separate incidents involving two complainants. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2026.

By Charlotte Glorieux | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Ontario's warmest lake is dotted with silky-sand beaches and charming waterfront towns

It's a beautiful spot for a summer escape.

Ontario's mini Venice is a road trip from Ottawa and it's full of European charm

The next best thing to a European vacay. 🛳️

You could see the northern lights and the Perseid meteor shower across Canada tonight

This meteor shower has "extremely bright" fireballs with long trails!

Yogurt sold at Costco stores in Canada is being recalled and you can get a full refund

A few flavours and product sizes are included in this recall.

These snacks sold at Loblaw-owned grocery stores are being recalled in Canada

You could be at risk of "a serious or life-threatening reaction."

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 11 are out and there's a $30 million jackpot

Check your tickets!

Costco is offering deals that get you the cost of your membership back in gift cards

Some members can get $150!