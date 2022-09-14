6 Chill Montreal Spots To Walk To While Exploring The City By Foot
There are so many cool spots to discover.
Two of the most quintessential things about summertime in Montreal? Sipping on a nice, chilled beer, and enjoying the city’s summer events. Thankfully, living in (or visiting!) the 514 gives you plenty of opportunities to do both all season long.
The city has so many popular and well-known things you can do this summer, but the best memories are usually made in unexpected places.
And thanks to Montreal's easy-to-navigate streets and super accessible public transportation (for the most part), it's easy to leave the car keys at home and explore the neighbourhoods by foot instead. You'll realize that there are hidden gems in every corner of the city, and that less is often more.
Pig Out On Comfort Food
Price: 💸💸
When: Monday to Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Address: 5563 Monkland Avenue, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located in the heart of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce's Monkland Village neighbourhood, Ye Olde Orchard is a cozy, Scottish-themed pub with a menu full of comfort-food faves, from steak-mushroom pie to butter chicken.
It's the perfect place to chill with friends after a long day of work and unwind with a beer. They also have a cute little patio where you can wind down and end your day in a relaxed atmosphere.
Have A Beer While Chilling With Your Dog
Price: 💸
When: Schedule changes weekly
Address: 5020 Saint Ambroise Street, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you live in Saint-Henri, you have to go to Riverside, a locally loved bar and terrasse. And it's dog friendly, so you can literally drink a Coors Light while your pup enjoys the vibe.
It's also a great spot for cyclists and pedestrians alike, as a long bike path runs alongside it.
The colourful, string-lit patio is the perfect cozy spot to relax with friends. And if you get chilly, you can head indoors – you'll be blown away by their unique decor.
Check Out A Bar That's Been Open For Nearly A Century
Price: 💸
When: Daily from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Address: 1219 Saint Laurent Boulevard, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Taverne Midway is a legendary Montreal institution that's been around since 1927. This long-stretching bar is near the Quartier des Spectacles, making it the perfect destination after a day of wandering around the city.
The bar's lush green plants and its red bricks and copper-pipe light fixtures create an elegant and friendly vibe.
Bonus: You can play pool for free, but the loser has to buy a round!
Rediscover The Classics At A City Staple
Price: 💸
When: Daily from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.
Address: 1446 Crescent Street, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The Warehouse is a Montreal staple that nails the chill-but-not-too-chill aesthetic. It's known for its friendly staff, generous portions and very relaxed atmosphere – everything you need for a good time.
The eye-catching decor will make your experience even more special.
Satisfy Your Inner Carnivore
Price: 💸💸💸
When: Daily from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Address: 17 Prince Arthur Street E, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Diablos BBQ Smokehouse's top-quality, homemade and smoked products make it a true carnivore's paradise.
Its deliciously seasoned, juicy and tender fried chicken with light and crispy breading is a particularly popular option.
You'll enjoy a menu of tasty Tex-Mex, Mexican and comfort food dishes with your favourite people. And don't forget to pair it all with a great beer!
Visit A Trendy Resto-Pub In Montreal's East End
Price: 💸💸
When: Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight
Address: 7985 Marco Polo Avenue, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located in the industrial area of Rivière-des-Prairie, Resto Pub Marco Polo is an established East End landmark. The menu features a number of delicious Italian and international options.
If you like action, go on a Friday because they're usually very busy and you're sure to meet some unexpected people. And why not break the ice with an interesting stranger by buying them a beer.
Summer in Montreal is the perfect time to enjoy life's little pleasures and discover lesser-known places in your neighbourhood that just might surprise and delight.
From festivals to food and cultural events, the city is full of cool spots that will help chill you out and make your summer both relaxing and memorable.


