8 Popular & Low-Key Spots To Cap Off Your Montreal Summer With Chill Vibes
Some helpful suggestions for some memorable moments.
Restaurants with decadent dishes, awesome events, charming neighbourhoods, unique and enchanting atmospheres: when it comes to special moments, Montreal's got it all.
However, few people truly know all the city has to offer. There are, of course, iconic spots that are beloved by tourists and residents alike, but it's once you get off the beaten path that the real fun usually begins.
The best summer memories are often created in places you discover by chance. And to make these experiences even better, nothing compares to enjoying a nice cold beer, like a Coors Light – the official beer of all things unofficial.
To help you cap off your summer season in style, here are a few must-do activities and some lesser-known gems to add to your bucket list.
Whether you're visiting Montreal for the first or the thousandth time, this list is full of fun surprises.
Start Your Morning Off On The Right Foot
Price: 💸💸
When: Sunday to Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Thursday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Address: 359 St. Catherine Street W, Montreal, QC
Since it’s two meals in one, a big brunch is the best way to maximize your restaurant experience while minimizing your time at the table.
With a wide variety of menu choices, Universel is a convenient and delicious brunch destination, making it one of the most popular spots in town.And if your day happens to start a little later than usual, there's nothing to stop you from swapping your mimosa for a Coors Light.
Satisfy Your Appetite
Price: 💸💸
When: Monday to Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., Thursday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Address: 139 St. Paul Street W, Montreal, QC
You'll find The Wolf & Workman pub in a quaint building from the 1830s. On the menu are comfort food faves, fine dining options and, most importantly, generous brunches in an inviting atmosphere.
If you decide to sleep in and just enjoy a lazy morning, you can also head there for lunch and enjoy one of their authentic pies that will have you thinking you're in London.You can also relax on their cozy patio no matter the weather. If you're lucky enough to be on vacation, why not treat yourself to an ice-cold beer with your meal.
Bike From One End Of The Island To The Other
Price: Varies by trip length and membership type
When: 24/7
Address: Various locations across Montreal
BIXI dethroned cabs, buses and metros as the transportation of choice in Montreal, becoming the ultimate way to get around the city. On a BIXI bike, you can roam the city streets the way you want.
If you're hungry post-adventure, finish the day with a little trip to Trattoria Gio in the Old Port. Last one there pays for dinner! You'll enjoy delicious pasta paired with a nice cold beer.
Or Explore The City By Scooter
Price: Starting at $40/hour
When: Daily from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., by appointment only
Address: 520 Berri Street, Montreal, QC
There's also nothing stopping you from adding a little spice to your adventures. Why not head to Montreal Scooter and rent a scooter, which will allow you to effortlessly sneak into the city's most secret places.
Make sure to stop by John Michael's Pub once you’re done scooting around for a drink and a snack post-ride.
Bowl A Few Strikes At A Local Spot
Price: $2.61 plus tax for shoe rentals, $5.75 plus tax for a 5-pin game, $38+ per hour for lane rentals
When: Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to midnight, Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Address: 5146 Bannantyne Avenue, Montreal, QC
There's no better or more classic way to spend time with friends and family than to challenge them to a bowling match. Escape the summer heat and head to the Quilles G plus nearest you with your gang.
Don't forget to order some snacks and drinks to make it even better.
Or Go Cosmic For An Extraordinary Experience
Price: Varies by membership, length, age and alley type
When: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to midnight, Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Address: 3115 L’Assomption Boulevard, Montreal, QC
What would make knocking over some pins with your friends even better? How about doing it in an out-of-this-world setting.
At Quilles JGNC, you can go cosmic bowling (basically bowling during a sound and light party) on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 7 p.m. Regardless of the score, you'll get to jam out to your favourite tunes accompanied by lights and lasers.Add some food and a pitcher of Coors Light to the mix for a great game.
Practice Your Cue-Handling Skills
Price: 💸💸
When: Daily from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.
Address: 1635 St. Catherine Street W, Montreal, QC
Have you always wanted to have a pool table in your basement but you live in a Plateau studio? Well, the good news is that you don't have to wait to buy your dream house to practice your moves.The famous Billards Fats Pub on St. Catherine Street is the perfect place to learn how to play pool while enjoying a Coors Light.
Or Perfect Your Triangle-Breaking Technique
Price: 💸
When: Sunday to Friday from 4 to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Address: 1240 Crescent Street, Montreal, QC
Despite being right downtown, Mad Hatter Pub is a low-key venue with a chill atmosphere – making it the perfect spot to challenge your friends to a game of pool. And the winner has to order a round of Coors Light for the group, so really there are no losers!
And for special events, the pub has local DJs take the stage to spin some tunes and light up the dance floor, helping you end your evening right.
Whether you want to visit – or revisit – the places that make Montreal one of the most popular cities in Canada or whether you just prefer to discover more low-key spots, summer has nothing but pleasant surprises in store.
There's nothing better than enjoying a nice cold beer with friends to help you chill out after a busy day in the city.
