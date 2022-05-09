8 Reasons You Should Treat Yourself To A Luxe Montreal Getaway This Summer
Canadians can get a little taste of Vegas.
It turns out you don't have to travel too far for a glamorous getaway. Did you know Montreal offers indulgence that matches the vibes of Vegas? You can wine, dine, immerse yourself in entertainment and spend a night in the most deluxe accommodations right here in Canada.
If you're in the mood for a little bit (or a lot) of luxury, book a stay at Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth Hotel. This spot is pretty much the Bellagio of the North, and from now until the beginning of September, the thrilling cabaret show Celeste by Cirque Éloize has an exclusive residency at this iconic Montreal hotel.
Summer is right around the corner, which means Montreal's about to be in full bloom. It's the perfect time to treat yourself by planning a weekend trip — and here are some things you can experience while visiting the city.
Spend A Royal Evening At Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth
Address: 900, boul. René-Lévesque O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you fancy the idea of pampering yourself, look no further than one of Montreal's most iconic hotels. Conveniently located in the heart of downtown, Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth offers an impressive list of services: room service, a sleek hotel bar, an expansive pool, fitness facilities, super comfortable beds — and the list goes on.
Be sure to check out their hotel deals and vacation packages to reap the finest of what Montreal offers.
Be Dazzled At Celeste By Cirque Éloize
Address: 900, boul. René-Lévesque O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Get lost in a breathtaking circus experience at Celeste by Cirque Éloize, a Vegas-esque cabaret. The unforgettable performance is part of an exclusive residency at Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth, where you'll get to meet unique characters that'll unveil secrets hidden within the stars.
This 90-minute show will have you captivated the whole time, filled with musical numbers and acrobatic adventures.
Splurge On A Designer Shopping Spree
Address: 1307, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Have a movie moment while strolling through cobblestone avenues of the city with giant shopping bags in hand. The streets are lined with cute boutiques and designer-filled department stores.
If you're unsure where to start, check out Holt Renfrew Ogilvy, the most luxurious boutique in Montreal and a one-stop shop for high-end pieces, top beauty products and more. After that, head to Denis Gagnon for some local threads.
Wine & Dine Yourself
Address: 900, boul. René-Lévesque O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: When it comes to fine dining, Montreal knows what's up. No matter your palate, there's a wide range of options to awaken your taste buds. To keep things close, try out Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth's offerings.
Head to the Nacarat Terrace for a lively evening and carefully crafted cocktails for some summer fun. Or book a table at Rosélys for some mouthwatering dishes inspired by Montreal's heritage. You can also enjoy their afternoon tea and Sunday brunch.
Tour Old Montreal In A Vintage Convertible
Address: 350, rue Saint-Paul E. Suite 240, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: What's a luxe trip without some sweet wheels? Throwback Tours allows you to see some of Montreal's most iconic sites while riding in a vintage American Cadillac.
Take in the sights and sounds of the vibrant city while getting a personalized, guided tour. And dress to impress because you'll be turning heads as you ride in style.
Pamper Yourself At Moment Spa
Address: 900, boul. René-Lévesque O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If no one else told you today (or even if they did, it's worth repeating): you deserve to treat yourself. Whether on a girls' trip or a romantic couples getaway, a spa break is ideal for unwinding after a day spent in the bustling city.
Moment Spa, located in Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth, has plenty of spa services, from massages to tailored packages that'll suit your every need. Plus, you'll automatically receive access to the hotel pool when booking a treatment.
See The Notre-Dame Basilica Light Up
Address: 110, rue Notre-Dame ., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: A visit to the Notre-Dame Basilica of Montreal is guaranteed to inspire (and make you feel like you're in Europe). Reminiscent of the Notre-Dame de Paris, this gorgeous, Gothic cathedral and its intricate details are made to mesmerize.
Take a self-guided tour or go all-in and enjoy the full AURA experience — a captivating four-act production of light, music and architecture.
Tour The The Montreal Museum Of Fine Arts
Address: 1380, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Your getaway isn't complete without visiting one of the finest art galleries in town. The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts is the oldest in Canada, showcasing art from various disciplines — from paintings and archeology to graphics and sculptures.
Explore over 80 exhibition galleries and experience a world of culture.
Everyone needs a little escape from time to time, so why not go the extra mile and pamper yourself? Montreal is the perfect setting to unwind and get into a regal state of mind.
Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth is home to all the luxe experiences you'd hope for: a relaxing spa, cozy suites, enjoyable entertainment, fine dining and tasty cocktails. All you need is yourself, some pals or your S/O, and some tickets to Celeste — your lavish adventure awaits.
To learn more about Celeste or to book a stay at Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth Hotel, visit their website
