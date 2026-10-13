Quebec author admits past plagiarism, denies AI use in novel

Author admits plagiarism, denies AI use
Author admits plagiarism, denies AI use
Author Thélyson Orélien is shown in this undated handout photo.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Francois Couture (Mandatory Credit)
Writer

The Quebec author of an acclaimed novel has admitted there was plagiarism in some of his earlier work, but denies allegations that he used artificial intelligence to write his latest book.

The novel by Thélyson Orélien, C’était ça ou mourir, came under scrutiny last month over allegations of AI use, followed by other news reports that raised questions about passages in the author's previous work.

In a statement released Tuesday by his publisher, Éditions du Boréal, Orélien apologized for making what he described as unacceptable mistakes in his youth.

He said that after leaving Haiti following the devastating 2010 earthquake, he became fascinated by the work of numerous authors, but acknowledged that his admiration had crossed a line.

“Admiration does not give you the right to take, to claim as your own texts that are not yours,” he wrote.

He also rejected allegations that his novel was written using AI, saying no sentence in the book was generated by a machine. He acknowledged using tools for research, particularly to look up foreign-language expressions.

“I wrote this novel myself,” he said, adding that the story was inspired by his own experiences and those of other migrants.

The author said he began writing the novel in the fall of 2017, while living in Laval, north of Montreal, and completed a first draft of more than 300 pages in 2019.

He said he spent the following years revising the manuscript, removing scenes, changing characters and reworking passages.

The novel follows a fictional character named Jonas Dorléon and explores themes of migration, exile and identity.

The book was initially nominated for the prestigious French literature prize, the Académie Goncourt. But the academy subsequently removed the novel from consideration in response to the emerging controversy. Orélien's publisher also suspended promotional activities for the book.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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