Here's What To Do In Montreal Based On Your Neighbourhood For A Super Chill Summer
Uncover hidden gems in your neighbourhood.
Summer is in full swing in Montreal. And, let's face it, there's nothing like a warm, sunny day to make you want to get out and explore the city's top attractions and create amazing memories while you do it.
Sure, there are so many amazing "official" summer events, but the best spots are usually the lesser known ones – you know, those “unofficial” hidden gems and underrated local hangs you love.
Here are the most key “official” and “unofficial” Montreal spots that’ll give you the chance to kick back, relax and uncover the real MTL.
Enjoy A Beer In This Quartier Latin Hot Spot
Address: 403 Ontario St. East, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: L’Abreuvoir is a Montreal nightlife staple. The patio and bar aren't just great for grabbing a beer, but are also fun spots for a night out with friends.
Or Check Out The Bar's Hidden Comedy Club
Address: 403 Ontario St. East, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Many people don't know that the bar's comedy club is where a lot of the city's up-and-coming comedians cut their teeth.
Every Tuesday and Thursday, head here to discover the next big thing on the local comedy scene.
Savour Some Delicious Indian Food At This Cool Plateau Spot
Address: 1241 Mont-Royal Avenue East, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: India Rosa is the crème de la crème of Indian cuisine. The restaurant is tapas-style, allowing you to go all out, ordering plenty of small dishes to try and to share with your faves.
The restaurant's chic and chill vibe make it the perfect spot to sit back and relax with friends while enjoying a delicious meal.
Take Your Tastebuds On A Journey To Cambodia, In Verdun
Address: 3625 rue Wellington, Verdun, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a more underground place with good eats and a welcoming atmosphere, then Street Monkeys is the place for you. You can try delicious fare like grilled corn, shrimp ceviche and fried green papaya.
Vibe Out To The Tunes At A Laid-Back Bar in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie
Address: 6584 Saint-Laurent Blvd., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Show off your vocal chops by singing all your karaoke faves at Taverne Cobra. The bar is just far enough away from prying eyes and ears to give you the confidence to go all out and sing at the top of your lungs, judgment-free.
It's the perfect spot to let your hair down and belt out a Céline Dion classic.
Rediscover The Old Port
Address: Old Port of Montreal, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: It's no secret that the Old Port is officially one of the coolest spots in the city. There's no shortage of things to do and places to discover.
The options are endless: you can admire the historical architecture, meet new people or go on the hunt for the best poutine in the city.
After a long day of walking around and exploring, head to Unibar for a delicious burger.
Or Peruse A Charming Market In Southwest Montreal
Address: 138 Atwater Avenue, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Atwater Market, located right off of the Lachine Canal, is truly a hidden gem, it's a wonder that it's not more well known. Wander through the market and discover gourmet delights from local agri-food producers and artisans.
If all that yummy food has you feeling peckish, stop for a bite to eat at Satay Brothers. You'll enjoy the exciting flavours of Singapore street food.
Find Out What's New In Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
Address: 4545 Pierre-De Coubertin Avenue, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: All kinds of events take place at the famous Parc Olympique.
You'll recognize this spot as a permanent fixture of the Montreal skyline, but surprisingly, some of the area's attractions still go under the radar.
Avid skateboarders in particular will love the relatively new Vans Skatepark, which opened in 2019.
Explore A Lesser Known Skatepark In Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie
Address: 9043 Papineau Avenue, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Whether you're looking to perfect a new move or just check out some local skateboarding talent, Project 45 is a relatively unknown spot that is always bustling.
People meet up here to hang out with their friends and enjoy the hot summer days in a fun, chill setting. And, there's no shortage of cool graffiti, so you'll be able to snap some awesome photos while you're there.
Summer's full of official events and activities for you to mark and circle on your calendar. But sometimes it's the more spontaneous, low-key moments that end up being the most special.
So, whether you prefer to meet new people at busy hot spots around town or to relax in a more laid-back atmosphere with your friends, Montreal is full of options for an incredibly chill summer.
Credits for the cover photo from left to right: @tavernecobra | Instagram, @mtl_foodie_patrol | Instagram, @allisonelang | Instagram, @monk_lavoie | Instagram
This article was originally published in French on Narcity Quebec.