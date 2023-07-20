10 Must-See Comedy Shows To Catch At Just For Laughs This Month In Montreal
Russell Peters, Mae Martin and Eddie Izzard are in town!
Unsurprisingly, Montrealers know how to celebrate summer (when it finally arrives). From free park concerts to iconic festivals, summer in Montreal is packed with magical events to enjoy.
And one such beloved event is the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival. A summer staple since the 1980s, no other fest in the world brings together comedians and their fans on such a large scale.Just For Laughs is taking place July 14-29 this year, and this list is just a taste of the not-to-miss shows lined up for you.
The RP4
Price: $47-$117
When: 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m., July 26-27, 2023
Address: Théâtre Maisonneuve, 175, rue Ste.-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
Why You Need To Go: At the Théâtre Maisonneuve, this special gala is hosted by one of Canada's favourite comedians: Russell Peters.
While the host alone basically guarantees a hilarious evening, Peters will be introducing 32 different comedians throughout the gala run, including the Lucas Brothers, Felipe Esparza, Allie Pearse and many more.
Amazing Free Comedy Shows
Price: Free
When: July 20-29, 2023
Address: Scène Beneva, Place des Arts, Montreal, QC
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
Why You Need To Go: Two words: free comedy. The Beneva Stage at Place des Arts is the place to be to see the funniest performances — no tickets required.
Marc Ribellet will be doing his show, which has been described as a "one-man improvised meltdown; Freestyle Love Supreme will be delivering a hilarious combo of musical comedy, rapping, improv and "fully realized musical numbers"; plus many more totally free shows.
The Mae Martin Gala
Price: $65-$115
When: 7 p.m., July 29, 2023
Address: Théâtre Maisonneuve, 175, rue Ste.-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
Why You Need To Go: If you're on TikTok, chances are high you know Mae Martin. Their comedy specials often show up on the FYP of countless comedy lovers, and for good reason: This Canadian comedy powerhouse is hilarious.
You can catch Mae Martin hosting their own gala where they'll be introducing other awesome comedians such as Carolyn Taylor and Martin Urbano.
Darcy & Jer: The No Refunds Tour
Price: $55-$74
When: 7 p.m., July 28, 2023
Address: L'Olympia, 1004, Ste.-Catherine E., Montreal, QC
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
Why You Need To Go: Speaking of TikTok, fans of the app will definitely recognize this lovable couple. Clips feature the pair as they navigate life together, highlighting the most hilarious moments of what it's like to be with an "ADHD stoner husband."
You can watch TikTok's favourite couple in person right here in Montreal at L'Olympia.
Noel Miller
Price: $54
When: 7 p.m., July 28, 2023
Address: MTELUS, 59, rue Ste.-Catherine E., Montreal, QC
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
Why You Need To Go: Noel Miller's standup is just one exciting part of this hilarious creator's repertoire. Whether you came across him on YouTube, one of his many podcasts, or even his Twitch stream, be assured he brings the same quick wit and social commentary to his stage show.
If Just For Laughs is your first time seeing this name, grab some tickets and get on board the Miller experience.
The Leslie Jones Gala
Price: $45-$115
When: 9:45 p.m., July 29, 2023
Address: Théâtre Maisonneuve, 175, rue Ste.-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
Why You Need To Go: Does Leslie Jones need an introduction? This comedy powerhouse hit the stage for the first time back in 1987 and hasn't stopped since.
This year, she's hosting her very own gala at Just for Laughs, where she'll treat you to a host of side-splitting acts, plus a whole lot of Leslie!
The Nasty Show
Price: $58-$65
When: 9:30 p.m., July 18-21 & 11:59 p.m., July 21, 2023
Address: Club Soda, 1225, boul. St.-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Accessibility: Limited wheelchair accessibility
Why You Need To Go: Recognize this show? The Nasty Show has been around for a really long time and it doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon.
This year, you can catch comedians Donnell Rawlings, Adrienne Iapalucci and more. This show lives up to its name, so be sure to come with an open mind.
The Eddie Izzard Gala
Price: $47-$117
Due: 9:45 p.m., July 28, 2023
Address: Théâtre Maisonneuve, 175, rue Ste.-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
Why You Need To Go: Incredibly iconic Eddie Izzard is gracing Montreal with her presence at her very own Just For Laughs Gala show.
At the Théâtre Maisonneuve, Eddie Izzard will host and introduce Alan Davies, BriTANick, Nimesh Patel and many more hilarious comedy stars. So get ready to laugh – this is the gala you won't want to miss!
Just For The Culture
Price: $58-$57
When: 7 p.m., July 18-22, 2023
Address: Club Soda, 1225, boul. St.-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Accessibility: Limited wheelchair accessibility
Why You Need To Go: Formerly known as The Ethnic Show, Just For The Culture brings together a line-up of expert comedians from a range of backgrounds. The result? A hilarious, culturally charged show worth getting tickets to.
This year's iteration is hosted by Alonzo Bodden and features Zarna Garg, Gianmarco Soresi and Judy Gold, among others.
Joanne McNally
Price: $45
When: 9:30 p.m., July 28, 2023
Address: Club Soda, 1225, boul. St.-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible
Why You Need To Go: Irish comedian Joanne McNally first hit the stage in 2014, and has since become well-known in Ireland and the UK for her humour that explores how ludicrous modern life can be.
Now, she's bringing her one-woman show The Procecco Express to Just For Laughs, rich with relatable lols across the topics of aging, dating and being alive.
Just For Laughs Montreal is an iconic festival. It's been around for four decades and has helped put the city on the map as one of the best places for comedy in the world.
This year, they've brought some awesome names and faces to the city, and you can enjoy free shows, popular comedians and up-and-coming stars this July in Montreal.
So, head on up to Place des Arts and prepare for some serious laughs!
For more information on Just For Laughs Montreal, visit their website and check out their Facebook and Instagram.