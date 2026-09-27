American Brandon McNulty claims men's road race world title in Montreal

McNulty claims men's road race world title
McNulty claims men's road race world title
Brandon McNulty, of the United States celebrates after winning the men's elite road race at the UCI Road World Championships cycling event in Montreal on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Writer

Brandon McNulty took first place in the men's elite road race, bringing the UCI road world championships in Montreal to an end on Sunday. 

The American cyclist crossed the finish line in six hours, 17 minutes and four seconds.

It was another big victory for McNulty, who won the 2025 Montreal Cycling Grand Prix. 

Australia's Michael James Matthews, Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands and American Quinn Simmons finished in a three-way tie for second place, 13 seconds back of McNulty. 

Michael Leonard of Oakville, Ont., was the top Canadian finisher, coming in 32nd, while Ottawa's Michael Woods came 35th in what he's said will be his final race for the national team.

The men's road event capped seven days of competition in Montreal where 1,000 athletes from 100 countries vied for 13 world titles. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

MontrealNewsCanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Canada's 'Little Switzerland' is a road trip from Toronto and looks like an autumn postcard

It has chalet-style buildings and European charm.

This Ontario park has a 1.3 km trail that takes you through the heart of a red and gold canyon

It's just a road trip from Toronto.

I ranked Canada's biggest coffee chains from worst to best — and my #1 might be controversial

Where is your go-to coffee stop?☕

I moved from Ukraine to Canada — These everyday price differences shocked me the most

I wasn't prepared for some of these price gaps! 💸

This Ontario village is the 'Cobblestone Capital of Canada' with fall vibes and charming shops

You don't have to go far to find some autumn charm. 🍂

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, September 25 are out and there's a $60 million jackpot

Maxmillions and MaxPlus prizes have been won!

You're not a true Ontarian unless you've been to at least 6 of these 12 cozy villages and towns

They're even more charming in the fall. 🍁 ☕️

Ontario is home to Canada's longest suspension footbridge and it hangs over a sea of fall hues

You can cross a canyon draped in autumn colours.

You're not a true Toronto local unless you've tried at least 7 of these 12 restaurants

The completely unofficial Toronto food test. 👀👇

This Ontario small town is the 'waterfall capital of Muskoka' and it's draped in fall colours

It's a road trip from Toronto. 🍂