Montreal mayor says city will offer 3,000 spots in emergency shelters for unhoused

Montreal unveils emergency services for unhoused
Montreal unveils emergency services for unhoused
Tents are seen at an unhoused encampment in Montreal on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada says the city is planning to provide 3,000 beds in emergency shelters to address homelessness this winter.

The mayor says homelessness is the biggest humanitarian crisis the city is facing.

The new beds are needed, the mayor says, noting that many people using the emergency shelters have had to sleep in chairs over the last few years.

She adds that she believes the city will get the funding it needs after premier-elect Paul St-Pierre Plamondon promised to make homelessness a top priority.

The announcement comes after a woman died in an encampment in the Montréal-Nord borough early Wednesday following a fire.

Representatives of community organizations say they welcome the additional resources.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2026.

By Erika Morris | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

MontrealNewsCanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 6 are out and there's a $75 million jackpot

Maxmillions and MaxPlus prizes have been won across the country!

Costco has Kirkland Signature Halloween candy that's cheaper than name-brand items

Reese's, Snickers, Twix, Rockets and more!

Old Age Security payments are increasing for the rest of 2026 and here's how much you can get

This boost reflects cost-of-living increases.

Michigan Republican candidate breaks with Trump over tariffs on Canada

Republican breaks with Trump over Canada tariffs

The northern lights are forecast almost everywhere in Canada tonight

Most provinces could get a "more intense" aurora in the night sky!

Canadian buoy drifts across Atlantic, washes up on shore of Irish island

Canadian buoy washes up on shore of Irish island

7 things about Ottawa life that I didn't know were weird until I moved away

Ottawa, you have some explaining to do 😅

Alberta, Saskatchewan premiers shut down tech titan Elon Musk's call for separation

Prairie premiers say no to Elon Musk on separation

Air Canada is hiring flight attendants and you get travel perks even though you travel for work

No degree or experience is required.