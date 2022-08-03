The Montreal Pride Festival Is Back This Month & Here's Everything You Need To Know
The Pride Parade, free shows, international artists and more!
A city open to the world, Montreal is proud of its diversity and the Montreal Pride Festival is a testimony to that.
Considered to be the largest celebration of sexual and gender diversity in the French-speaking world, this event is the perfect opportunity to honour the struggles and achievements of 2SLGBTQIA+ people.
Until August 7, everyone is invited to Olympic Park's Esplanade to enjoy spectacular performances for free. On site, two large stages will welcome local and international artists.
There will be performances by Ariane Moffatt, Coeur de pirate, Diane Dufresne and more, as well as local and international artists from Drag Superstars and MajestiX to blow your mind.
Another must-see is Rapture. Dedicated to the millions of people who have died of AIDS, this contemporary dance performance promises to be full of emotion. You can see it at Le Monastère until Saturday, August 6.
At the same time, several cultural and community activities will be happening all over the Village, notably on Sainte-Catherine Street East, during Community Days, August 5-6.
From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the street will be lined with kiosks manned by associations or partners working to raise awareness of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities and provide them with support.
After a two-year absence, the festival's flagship event — the Pride Parade — will finally return on Sunday, August 7. This impressive and inclusive march gives everyone a chance to express themselves freely, with love and respect.
In 2019, 12,000 participants and approximately 325,000 people attended. This year, the grand departure will take place at 1 p.m. at the intersection of René-Lévesque Boulevard and run from Metcalfe Street to Alexandre-DeSève Street.
If you want to attend, don't forget to bring your most colourful clothes and, above all, your positivity!
If you're excited to be there, you can access all the activities easily, whether in the Village (Beaudry station) or at the Esplanade (Pie-IX station), in less than ten minutes by metro.
Since 2007, the Montreal Pride Festival has been an unmissable event that reminds everyone that love isn't limited by borders, age, sex, colour or religion.
To see the complete program, visit the Montréal Pride Festival website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
This article was originally published in French on Narcity Québec.