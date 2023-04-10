These Are 7 Of The Most Dangerous Jobs In The US & The Average Salaries Might Shock You
Would you "risk" it for the pay?
You might be working one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States without knowing. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the deadliest occupations in the country based on fatal work injuries.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor unit, there were 5,190 fatal work-related injuries in 2021, with a worker dying every 101 minutes.
Although many of the previously mentioned injuries happen in different work areas, some record them more frequently than others.
With that in mind, here are seven of the most dangerous jobs in America:
Loggers
A logger is in charge of cutting down, processing, and moving trees for transport. Aside from being a physically demanding occupation, logging workers use heavy equipment to get their tasks done.
South Carolina’s Joye Law Firm states that the most common logging accidents involve falls, falling objects, being struck by objects, caught-in or caught-by accidents, inclement weather, and defective equipment.
National average salary, according to Indeed: $37,371 per year.
Fishers
Fishers, commercial ones specifically, dedicate their work time to catching fish and other seafood for commercial purposes.
Californian law firm Banning LLP data says that the most common accidents involving commercial fishermen are falls, vessel-related accidents, equipment encounters, and chemical exposure.
National average salary, according to Indeed: $37,836 per year.
Roofers
A roofer is a person who specializes in roof construction. This is a physically demanding position that requires the worker to be on high surfaces.
Information provided by Texas’ Hart Law Firm states that the most common accidents among roofers involve falls, falling objects, tools, heat exposure, and electrocution.
National average salary, according to Indeed: $45,708 per year.
Aircraft pilots
An aviator is a person who’s in charge of controlling the flight of a determined aircraft to transport either people or different types of items.
Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys say that the most frequent accidents involving pilots include accidents resulting from human error, mechanical failures, taxi and takeoff accidents, descent and landing accidents, issues related to flight maneuvers, and fuel problems.
National average salary, according to Indeed: $83,629 per year.
Structural steel and ironworkers
These workers have the duties to erect, place and join different steel structures. "They also may assemble precut metal buildings and the cranes and derricks that move materials and equipment around the construction site," states the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Information from the Law Offices of Patricia Turnage in California notes that the most common accidents among ironworkers involve falls, struck-by injuries, musculoskeletal damage, electrocution, and overexertion.
National average salary, according to Indeed: $52,285 per year.
Refuse and recyclable material collectors
These workers are responsible for collecting and dumping refuse and recyclable materials from containers in homes and businesses. Some of them are in charge of driving the collecting truck.
Texas’ Adame Garza Trial Lawyers say that the most common accidents relating to these collectors include needles, hazardous materials, pedestrian accidents, lifting, weather, heavy equipment, and slips, trips, and falls.
National average salary, according to Indeed: $38,292 per year.
Drivers
These workers are usually employed by companies or institutions for various duties that could imply operating different vehicles, such as heavy trucks, for example. Part of their job duties is transporting and distributing goods, laundry, etc., or transporting people.
According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, there was a 16.3 percent increase in deaths for drivers/sales workers and truck drivers in 2021, with 1,023 deaths compared to the 887 registered in 2020.
Information from Maryland’s Shultz Legal states that the most common injuries truck drivers experience are strains and sprains, repetitive injuries, slips and falls, and single or multiple-vehicle accidents.
National average salary, according to Indeed: $53,102 per year.
Other occupations Indeed lists as dangerous — based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics data — are construction laborers, crane operators, crossing guards, derrick workers, electricians, farmers, firefighters, flight engineers, freight, stock and materials mover, highway maintenance workers, mechanics, and miners.