MrBeast Tipped His Server With A 'Brand New Car' & TikTokers Are Calling BS
The waitress is never going to be late for work again!
MrBeast, the popular YouTube star known for his outrageous stunts and generous giveaways, recently made headlines once again for tipping a server a brand-new car in a TikTok video.
While many of his fans and followers celebrated the act of generosity, some TikTokers are calling BS on the whole thing.
For those who may not be familiar with MrBeast, his real name is Jimmy Donaldson, and he’s built a massive following on YouTube over the past few years by creating videos that often involve him giving away large sums of money or performing elaborate challenges.
In this latest TikTok video which has over 62 million views, MrBreast surprises a server at a restaurant with a new car.
Donaldson asks the server at the beginning of the video, “what’s the biggest tip you’ve ever gotten?”
The server says $50 before Donaldson asks her if anyone had ever tipped her a car and hands her a set of car keys.
Baffled by the situation, the server takes the keys and says “are you serious? You’re lying."
The next clip shows Donaldson walking the server to the car, covered in MrBeast and the YouTuber's chocolate bar company Feastables decals.
Shocked by the gesture, the server starts crying in the video, to which Donaldson says “Oh wow I wasn’t expecting you to cry!”
The server even shared that she was late to work that day because of her slow Uber, so the new car is definitely much needed.
Although the video shows Donaldson doing something kind, many people on social media are calling BS on the whole thing, and complaining about the car that he gave away.
One person in the comment section of the video wrote, "sorry but the Feastables wrapping kinda ruined it," which received over 19,100 likes.
Another commenter defended MrBeast and commented, "people acting like just bc it's a Feastables wrap, it ain't a free car."
Fellow TikToker, Caitlin Nellist stitched his video and made fun of the car being covered in MrBeast logos.
“Wow MrBeast, thank you so much for giving me the leftover MrBeast company car,” the TikToker said sarcastically in her video, which now has over 2.2 million views.
"I love the logos and the lightning bolt on it. I’m going to love driving this to my waitressing job every day.”
A Twitter user reacted to Nellist’s video and defended Donaldson saying, “that’s like randomly receiving $5 million and then complaining it’s not enough.”
\u201c@mihaisbacc that\u2019s like randomly receiving $5 million and then complaining it\u2019s not enough \ud83d\ude2d\u201d— mihai\ud83d\udd78\ufe0f (@mihai\ud83d\udd78\ufe0f) 1680030641
Another Twitter user compared Donaldson’s act of kindness to the time Oprah gifted her audience members a car, who were then forced to pay a hefty amount of tax for the vehicle.
\u201cWow, Mr Beast is such a nice person.\n\nIn an unrelated note, remember when Oprah gave away all those cars and the audience members got slammed on the taxes?\u201d— Jasmine('s boobs hurt) (@Jasmine('s boobs hurt)) 1680071029
In the past, Donaldson has clarified that when he gives generous gifts away, he takes on the responsibility to pay off the tax.
\u201c@BIGNOAH256 They\u2019re depressing. When I give away big items I usually cover the tax bill (cars, items, etc) so I end up paying hundreds of thousands in taxes for other people. I wish the government made it easier for me to just give away stuff lol\u201d— BIGNOAH \ud83d\udc68\ud83c\udffd\u200d\ud83d\udcbb (@BIGNOAH \ud83d\udc68\ud83c\udffd\u200d\ud83d\udcbb) 1574189294
“If someone told me I was gonna get a free car and then it was revealed the car in question is a massive MrBeast ad on wheels, I think I would kill myself,” wrote one Twitter user.
Regardless of what most people have to say about the way the car looked, it’s clear that MrBeast has built a reputation for himself as a generous and philanthropic person.
He has donated millions of dollars to various charities and has helped to fund countless projects and initiatives aimed at making the world a better place, and he regularly posts about it on his YouTube channel dedicated to philanthropy.
Based on all the videos he posted in 2022, Business Insider calculated that Donaldson gave away at least $3.2 million in challenges, as well as a private island and a jet worth an additional $2.5 million.
You can follow his charity work on his website too!
At the same time, however, it's worth remembering that MrBeast is first and foremost a YouTuber and a media personality. Like many other YouTubers, he is constantly looking for ways to generate views and engagement on his channel, and he has built a career out of creating viral content that gets people talking.
So whether or not the car was used, or covered in his branding, it's clear that MrBeast's latest stunt has once again succeeded in getting people talking and generating buzz online.