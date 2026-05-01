Hearing into Myles Gray's death delayed again until fall, 11 years after death

Hearing into Myles Gray's death delayed until fall
The long-anticipated public hearing into the police-involved death of Myles Gray in 2015 is being delayed again until the fall to give one of the seven Vancouver officers under investigation time to find a new lawyer.
The recent appointment of lawyer Scott Wright as a judge for the provincial court of B.C. means he can no longer represent Const. Nick Thompson at the hearing, which began in January but has faced repeated delays.
Adjudicator Elizabeth Arnold-Bailey says the situation is unfortunate, and the hearing that was requested by Gray's family has "been sabotaged by events beyond our control in two instances."
The proceedings had previously been delayed for several weeks when a hot microphone caught someone muttering an obscenity, leading to the resignation of counsel for the hearing, Brad Hickford.
The hearing is investigating whether the Vancouver officers committed misconduct in their violent takedown of Gray, who died after suffering injuries including a fractured eye socket, a crushed voice box and ruptured testicles.
Gray's death was ruled a homicide by coroner's inquest in 2023, but a police disciplinary process determined the seven officers did not commit misconduct, and no charges have been laid in Gray's death.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2026
By Brieanna Charlebois | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.