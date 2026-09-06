Nova Scotia mourning woman who died during flooding, premier says
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says the province is mourning a Cape Breton Island woman who died during widespread flooding across the region.
RCMP say they received a report of a missing 46-year-old woman from Cleveland, N.S., on Saturday morning.
The Mounties say in a news release her vehicle was located parked near her residence on the far side of a flooded bridge.
They say a search was initiated Saturday involving RCMP officers, search-and-rescue volunteers and local fire services.
The news release says the woman's body was recovered in the area at about 2:30 p.m., and that the death is not believed to be suspicious.
The Island and parts of the northern mainland have been battered by rainfall for several days due to a slow-moving weather system.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2026.
— By Eli Ridder in Fredericton
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.