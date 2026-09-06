Nova Scotia mourning woman who died during flooding, premier says

N.S. premier says woman died during floods
N.S. premier says woman died during floods
Warning signage is seen in front of a washed out road near Marble Mountain, in Cape Breton, N.S., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Wadden
Writer

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says the province is mourning a Cape Breton Island woman who died during widespread flooding across the region.

RCMP say they received a report of a missing 46-year-old woman from Cleveland, N.S., on Saturday morning. 

The Mounties say in a news release her vehicle was located parked near her residence on the far side of a flooded bridge.

They say a search was initiated Saturday involving RCMP officers, search-and-rescue volunteers and local fire services.

The news release says the woman's body was recovered in the area at about 2:30 p.m., and that the death is not believed to be suspicious.

The Island and parts of the northern mainland have been battered by rainfall for several days due to a slow-moving weather system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2026.

— By Eli Ridder in Fredericton

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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