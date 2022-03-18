Narcity Readers Revealed What They’re Most Looking Forward To This Summer 2022
Cheers to what's next!
As summer approaches and there's more to look forward to, it'll soon be time to focus on the next chapter.
Weekends with friends, romantic getaways and even tropical vacations might be a part of what's next for you, but one thing's for sure: even the smallest of moments are going to be meaningful going forward.
Something as simple as sharing a glass of chardonnay or cabernet sauvignon with a friend at home on a sunny day is worth cherishing.
If you need inspiration for "what's next," Narcity's readers were asked what they're most looking forward to this summer.
From enjoying patio season to camping trips, there were nine activities that topped the list.
Breathing In Fresh Summer Air
Every summer feels like a chance to turn the page and reset. It's a literal breath of fresh air. Warm weather calls for long walks, picnics, pool days and simply stopping to smell the roses.
It may seem minor, but taking in the warm summer air is magical for your mindset.
Kicking Off Patio Season
Cheers to outdoor get-togethers and good company. After the hibernation of winter, what's needed is tasty food, good music and a carefree atmosphere of sun-drenched patio.
But why stop there? If the night's still young when you get home, keep the good vibes flowing.
Enjoying A Beach Day
Hitting up the beach can do wonders for you, inside and out. It can rid you of stress and provide you with vitamin D, a headful of beachy waves and sun-kissed skin (wear your sunscreen, though).
When you roll into bed, tired from swimming, paddling or just laughing with your pals, you'll be so grateful summer came around.
Travelling The Globe Again
Welcome back, traveller. It's been a minute, but you're closer than ever to buying your next plane ticket.
Welcome back, traveller. It's been a minute, but you're closer than ever to buying your next plane ticket.

When it's your turn, the feeling of checking in your bags and strolling down to your gate is going to be euphoric.
Planning Fun Weekend Getaways
Weekend getaways are always the vibe. Whether you're planning a trip with your S/O or your pals, you can pack something special to share when you get to your destination.
If you always want to know what's next, try planning a different getaway for every weekend you have available this summer — if you can handle it!
Dancing At Outdoor Concerts
Live music can't be replaced. Avid concert goers are desperate to reconnect with their favourite artists, and they'll soon get their chance.
As summer approaches, new events are popping up on the daily, and the fact that everyone's been waiting to dance together makes it that much more special.
Taking Advantage Of Cottage Weather
Grab the firewood, a good book, and put your feet up: summer is cottage season.
Cottage life goes hand in hand with the best barbecue feasts too, making it an ideal setting to practice your wine-pairing skills.
Exploring Different Trails
Not only is hiking good exercise, but it's also an opportunity to clear your mind. Getting into nature can be a refreshing change from other bustling summer activities. This is self-care at its finest.
Make a list of different trails for you and a loved one to explore this summer. Take it easy or pick up the pace, the choice is up to you.
Taking A Camping Trip Or Two
Camping (or glamping) is a great bonding experience. You can get out of the city, appreciate some wildlife and reconnect with what matters most.
As summer approaches, it's clear that there's so much to be excited about.
