Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News

NASA Says A Meteor Exploded Over Pittsburgh On New Year's Day & It Was Like 30 Tons of TNT

That was no firework! ☄️

NASA Says A Meteor Exploded Over Pittsburgh On New Year's Day & It Was Like 30 Tons of TNT
@nasa | Instagram

Space helped out with the celebrations on New Year's Day in Pittsburgh, where an exploding meteor caused a boom loud enough to be heard across Pennsylvania.

NASA reported that a meteor blew up over Pittsburgh on January 1 at approximately 11:30 a.m., and as the meteor fell apart its explosion was equivalent to 30 tons of TNT.

An infrasound station picked up the blast wave, NASA said. That's how they knew it happened because it was cloudy that day and no one actually saw the explosion.

NASA says the meteor was about "a yard in diameter" and weighed half a ton when it came down, according to a post on Facebook. It was assumed to be travelling at about 45,000 miles per hour when it made its loud entrance.

“Had it not been cloudy, the fireball would have been easily visible in the daylight sky," NASA said. It added that the fireball would have been "about 100 times the brightness of the Full Moon.”

The shattering sound caused quite a frenzy among people in the Pittsburgh area, leading to a bunch of panicked 911 calls, reported CNN.

The Allegheny County Twitter account even sent out a tweet about receiving “reports of a loud boom [and] shaking in the South Hills.”

Thunder, lightning, and earthquakes were all quickly ruled out as possibilities for the source of the sound.

People shared their experience of the exploding meteor in the comment section of the Facebook post.

“Heard, felt, windows rattled in Lewistown, PA by several neighbors! Would have loved to have seen it,” one person wrote.

There are no reports so far of anyone actually seeing the explosion or capturing it on video, but people definitely heard it.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Here's What Is Open & Closed On New Year's Day Across BC

We're headed for you, 2022!

Lijuan Guo | Dreamstime, Erik Lattwein | Dreamstime

If you're in need of groceries, a hangover cure or an activity to do on New Year's Day, you may find opening hours have changed.

January 1 is the first statutory holiday of 2022 across Canada, so plenty of businesses close their doors or work reduced hours.

Keep Reading Show less

This French Island Near Canada Is The First Place In North America To Celebrate The New Year

It's only about 25 kilometres away from Canada!

@tourismespm | Instagram

You might not know it, but there's actually a French archipelago near Canada, and its unique time zone means that it's the first place in North America to ring in the new year.

Saint Pierre and Miquelon is a group of eight islands just off the southern coast of Newfoundland that's about 25 kilometres — a 90-minute ferry ride — away from Canada, but it's not a part of the country. The collection of islands is actually an overseas collectivity of France.

Keep Reading Show less

NASA Just Launched Its Most Powerful Telescope Ever & It's Looking For Signs Of Life

It's a daring quest!

NASA | Twitter

NASA launched its largest and most powerful telescope on Christmas Day morning.

The James Webb Space Telescope set off from French Guiana on South America's northeastern coast and is attached to the European rocket Ariane.

Keep Reading Show less

The Geminid Meteor Shower Will Be So Epic This Year & Here's How To Watch In Ontario

NASA says it's one of the best! 💫🤩

Belish | Dreamstime, Rinus Baak | Dreamstime

Calling all stargazers: there is going to be an absolutely incredible meteor shower this week, and you won't want to miss out.

According to NASA, the Geminid meteor shower usually peaks by mid-December and is the "best and most reliable" of the year.

Keep Reading Show less