This new Canadian coin is a loonie with a different design and here's how to get it

It's called the "Lucky Loonie."

pile of canadian coins including loonies

Loonies in a pile of Canadian coins.

Labrynthe | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

This new Canadian coin is a loonie, but it features a different design.

So, it's not like the regular $1 coins you find in your change.

Recently, the Royal Canadian Mint put out the 2026 Lucky Loonie, which is designed by Canadian artist Steve Hepburn.

This continues the Mint's tradition of offering a new take on Robert-Ralph Carmichael's classic $1 circulation coin design.

It features a common loon in a Canadian lake with a tree-lined island behind it.

The loon has its wings raised in a "V" while it splashes into the water, which is meant to symbolize victory.

Also, "CANADA," "2026," and "LUCKY LOONIE DOLLAR" are engraved along the edge of the coin.

This design for the Lucky Loonie — Collector's Edition $1 coin features more motion, as the regular loonies just show a loon floating in the water.

Even though this new coin has a different design from the classic loonie, it still has a face value of $1.

reverse side of Lucky Loonie Collector's Edition Non-Circulation $1 coin Reverse side of Lucky Loonie - Collector's Edition Non-Circulation $1 coin.Royal Canadian Mint

Just like all of Canada's new coins now, the obverse features the effigy of King Charles III.

It was designed by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.

"CHARLES III" and "D. G. REX" are engraved on either side of the portrait.

obverse side of Lucky Loonie - Collector's Edition Non-Circulation $1 coin with king charles effigy Obverse side of Lucky Loonie - Collector's Edition Non-Circulation $1 coin.Royal Canadian Mint

Even though these coins are loonies, you won't find the $1 coins in your change because they're non-circulation coins.

You have to buy a special wrap roll if you want to get it.

It costs $54.95, and you get 25 of the new Lucky Loonie — Collector's Edition $1 coins.

The rolls are available through the Royal Canadian Mint online and at the boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg.

Only 15,000 rolls are available because this is a limited mintage.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Canada News
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

