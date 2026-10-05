New legal warranty takes effect ensuring products in Quebec are in good working order

New legal warranty takes effect in Quebec
New legal warranty takes effect in Quebec
A new legal warranty in Quebec requires retailers and manufacturers to guarantee products sold on or after Oct. 5, 2026 are in good working order. Riegelmann's Appliance employee Noah Guillen helps Dave Scherer, right, as he shops for a refrigerator in Gresham Ore., on April 3, 2025. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jenny Kane
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Updated Quebec consumer protection rules now allow consumers to demand retailers or manufacturers repair some products that fail within three to six years after they were purchased.

The new warranty requirements apply to 14 different categories of products purchased on or after Oct. 5.

The changes were proposed in legislation adopted by the Quebec legislature in 2023.

The new rules say consumers can demand free repairs for defective appliances such as air conditioners, heat pumps, refrigerators or stoves if they are less than six years old.

The warranty applies for up to five years for washers, dryers and dishwashers and up to four years for televisions.

Retailers or manufacturers are now required to repair defective computers, smartphones or tablets for up to three years.

The legislation calculates the age of an appliance or product based on its date of delivery.

Consumers can file complaints with Quebec's consumer protection agency if a retailer or manufacturer refuses to complete a repair.

Several manufacturers have recently told retailers they would be increasing their prices on the affected products as a result of the new warranty requirements.

Quebec already has a legal guarantee that requires manufacturers to ensure their products have a reasonable lifespan, but it can require a consumer to go to court to get repairs or compensation.

The new warranty would not apply to damage to a product caused by a consumer or require compensation for expected maintenance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2026

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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