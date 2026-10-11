I went to Canadian Tire for the first time as a newcomer — Here's why it totally blew my mind
Nobody warned me what was actually inside Canadian Tire! 🤯
When I first moved to Canada from Ukraine with my family, one of my most confusing experiences as a newcomer happened somewhere I never expected — Canadian Tire.
It all started when I needed to buy a thermos for my son's school lunch. A friend suggested heading to Canadian Tire, but I couldn't understand why. I knew what "Canadian" meant, and I definitely knew what a "tire" was. So why was I being sent to an auto shop for lunch supplies? Did Canadians really buy soup containers at gas stations?
Trusting my friend, I drove over expecting to find a garage. Instead, I pulled up to a massive department store selling everything from kitchen appliances and home essentials to sporting goods and car parts.
Safe to say, none of my English classes had prepared me for what Canadian Tire actually sells. And as I explored the aisles, I quickly realized there was a lot more to this iconic Canadian store than its name suggested.
It actually sells tires
The iconic storefront and auto centre entrance at Canadian Tire.
To be fair, Canadian Tire isn't lying about its name — it really does sell car parts and even has a full-service auto centre. But before my family bought our first car in Canada, I barely noticed that side of the store.
I'd walk right past the motor oil, wiper blades and service counter without giving them a second thought. After all, I didn't have a car, so why would I?
It wasn't until we finally bought a vehicle and needed winter tires that I realized the automotive section wasn't just a small part of the business — it's actually a huge part of what Canadian Tire does.
It's also a home store
Proof that Canadian Tire sells way more than just auto parts.
Once I made it past the automotive section, any thoughts of motor oil and garage tools quickly disappeared. I was expecting an industrial-looking store, but instead, I found bright aisles packed with blenders, stand mixers and high-end cookware.
There were entire shelves dedicated to espresso machines, baking pans and, yes, the elusive thermos I'd come looking for in the first place.
The idea that I could buy a new coffee machine, a set of dinnerware and a slow cooker in the same store where people shop for car batteries was honestly mind-blowing.
It offers specialized in-store services I never expected
Where else can you get spare keys cut right next to party decorations?
What surprised me even more than the huge range of products was the number of specialized services Canadian Tire offers.
For instance, many locations have a dedicated Party City section where you can pick up birthday decorations, balloons and costumes alongside your usual hardware supplies. You can also find paint counters where staff can help you mix custom colours, and some locations even offer key-cutting services for your house or car.
It's like having several specialty stores rolled into one, and I never expected to find so many different services under the same roof.
It's packed with Canadian sports gear
Everything you need for the ice, all lined up in one aisle.
Back home in Ukraine, I was used to shopping for sports equipment at specialty stores. While some department stores carried a few basics, I'd never seen anything quite like the selection at Canadian Tire.
Walking into the sporting goods section for the first time was an eye-opener. There were rows of hockey sticks, skates, helmets and sleds — everything you could possibly need to embrace a Canadian winter.
I knew how popular winter sports were in Canada, but seeing so much equipment in one place gave me an instant connection to the local winter lifestyle.
It's full of Canadian "essentials"
Outdoor essentials you didn't know you needed.
Exploring Canadian Tire's aisles introduced me to all kinds of practical things I never knew I needed. One of the funniest discoveries was the enormous selection of heavy-duty coolers.
Back home in Ukraine, we certainly didn't have entire aisles dedicated to giant ice chests. If we needed to keep food cold on a trip, we'd wrap it in a towel with a bottle of frozen water and pray for the best.
Seeing these massive coolers alongside things like decorative porch geese was a whole new experience. It made me realize just how seriously Canadians take their camping trips, outdoor adventures and even lawn decorations.
It's worth paying more for convenience
Full price or on sale, convenience beats everything.
During that first visit, I also wondered whether the prices were actually any good. Honestly, I couldn't tell, but I quickly realized that convenience was a big part of the appeal.
That visit set a pattern for me: whenever I need something urgently or I'm not entirely sure what part I need, I head straight to Canadian Tire because I know there's a good chance I'll find it there.
I've learned that comparing prices goes out the window when you're in the middle of a project and need something right away. If I catch a sale, great. If not, I'm happy to pay full price just to solve the problem in one trip.
What started as a simple trip to buy a thermos turned into a crash course in Canadian shopping culture! From hockey sticks and kitchen appliances to giant coolers and porch geese, Canadian Tire was nothing like the store I'd imagined.
And while I might have been confused by the name at first, I've come to appreciate having so many different things under one roof.
Four years later, Canadian Tire is still my go-to when I need something in a pinch — and I never know what else I'll discover while I'm there!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.