7 things Canadians should appreciate more — from someone living in the USA
It's the little things that you miss the most! 🇨🇦
I've lived in the U.S. for years now, and while there are plenty of things I love about living in America, there are some things Canada just does better.
Sure, I miss my favourite Canadian snacks, but it's the everyday things I never thought twice about growing up in Vancouver that I appreciate most now. From colourful money to customer service and a few small conveniences I seriously took for granted, here are the Canadian things I appreciate so much more after living in the U.S. (and you shouldn't take for granted).
Canadian cash being different colours
There's nothing quite as humbling as trying to throw down $100 cash and then realizing, oh no, I don't have $100; I only have $1.
Americans love to make fun of Canadian money for looking like Monopoly money, but Monopoly was onto something. If I see purple, I know I've got $10. Green? $20. Red? $50. I don't need to hold it up to the light and squint at the tiny number in the corner like I'm authenticating a Renaissance painting.
American money is just an assortment of identical-looking green bills designed to give you false confidence at the cash register. I can't tell you how many times I've opened my wallet thinking I was flush, only to discover I'm actually looking at four $1 bills.
Maybe our money looks like it belongs in a board game, but at least I know how much of it I have. (In this economy — none!)
Customer service
Even if you're not American, I'm sure you've heard of the nightmare that is the DMV. And while I can appreciate that they have kiosks now — they don't do jack sh*t. Elon Musk is launching rockets, and I'm sure a flying Tesla will be released by 2028, but the DMV still hasn't figured out how to let you register your car without taking an entire unpaid vacation day to do it.
I've been to the DMV six times this month (don't ask 👀). And every time I've gone, it's somehow been worse than the last. I'm a born-and-raised Vancouverite, and I used to think ICBC was bad — but no. It's actually delightful. The floors are freshly vacuumed, the waiting-room seats are plush, the vending machine snacks are reasonably priced, and the overhead lighting is surprisingly flattering.
I've had great experiences at ICBC — even when I failed my driver's licence test four times. But guess what? They remembered my name the fifth time I rolled up.
"Hey, good for you. Keep trying," they said, even though I'd nearly flipped my Prius on the curb the week before.
The people at the DMV don't even remember my name while I'm standing in front of them and they're looking at my ID.
This kind of extends to every form of customer service here.
Canadian Thanksgiving
I won't lie, Americans go hard with their holidays and definitely do Independence Day bigger and better than we do — but when it comes time to carve the turkey and throw a glass of wine in your aunt's face, Real Housewives-style, Canada's got the better time slot.
Canadian Thanksgiving is in mid-October, while American Thanksgiving is at the end of November — and honestly, it feels way too close to Christmas. I get that October's main holiday should be Halloween, but I don't think anyone should have to prepare two turkeys within 30 days of each other.
So Canada wins this one for me.
Canadians making the penny go extinct
You know what I don't want in my cup holders?
Pennies.
Do you know what I have in my cup holders?
So many f*cking pennies. And for reasons unbeknownst to me, they are always sticky. Pennies are the worst because they don't do anything. They don't even work in parking meters.
Canada realized this, put the penny out of its misery and moved on. Meanwhile, I have approximately 74 cents permanently fused to the bottom of my car.
A&W Teen Burger
I'm not just saying this because I'm Canadian — I legitimately think A&W is the superior fast-food chain. And before you say, "We have A&W in America," I know. That's almost worse.
American A&W doesn't even have the Teen Burger. I mean, what else are you eating, people?
Our greener approach
For this one, I "phoned a friend." When I'm writing these things, I sometimes touch grass with one of my American besties and ask, "Hey, what do you think I'm super unappreciative of when it comes to being Canadian?"
For whatever reason, I immediately got hit with "clean energy" and "nature protections," which made me feel like my friend is a lot better than me. And probably a better dog owner.
But unfortunately for my self-esteem — and my A/C splitter that's been running day and night — she has a point.
According to our government website, "Canada is the world's third largest producer of hydroelectricity," with "55% of Canada's electricity" coming from hydroelectric sources. 65% of Canada's electricity "comes from renewable sources and 78% from non-greenhouse gas (non-GHG) emitting sources."
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, around "58% of U.S. utility-scale electricity generation was produced from fossil fuels (coal, natural gas, and petroleum)" in 2025.
Meanwhile, I was expecting her to say Coffee Crisp. Which she didn't. Because she doesn't know what that is.
Canadians
Y'all need to give yourselves more love!
I'm a born-and-raised Vancouverite, and I'll admit — I don't come home as much as I should (my grandma is really passive-aggressive about it). And I'll also admit that sometimes, after being in America for a while, I start thinking Americans and Canadians are basically the same, except for how we spell "colour" and say "house."
But then I'll board an Air Canada flight — I'm still on American soil! — and somehow the cabin crew will already make me feel like I'm home.
It's the people!