New Mexico Is Hosting Its First-Ever Tamale Festival & It's The Perfect Cinco De Mayo Party
It’s the largest fiesta of its kind! 🫔
If you’re ready to enjoy a good Cinco de Mayo fiesta next weekend, a quick getaway to New Mexico might be the perfect excuse to celebrate with the first-ever — and largest — tamale festival in the area.
The New Mexico Tamale Festival is the largest tamale sampling event in the Land of Enchantment and will take place this upcoming Friday, May 5, in downtown Las Cruces, NM, from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
The fest will feature samples of, of course, tamales and more dishes from local food trucks, a Mexican beer garden, music, games, and a mercado during the nighttime for you to enjoy an entire day of this celebration.
There are two different tickets you can get. The $25 general admission includes entrance to the event, access to the standing-room concert space, free photos, and access to food trucks, vendors, and the beer gardens. You must be at least 21 to enter the alcohol-drinking area.
The $50 VIP admission is only available for those who are 21 or more, and it includes entrance to the festival, access to tented and seated concert space, free photographs, access to food trucks and vendors plus a meal ticket, access to the beer gardens plus a private beer garden and a Green Beer ticket.
Entrance prices will increase on the day of the event to $30 for the general admission ticket and $60 for the VIP admission ticket.
There is no age limit to attend this event. However, if you want to enjoy some margaritas, you do have to be 21 or older.
Happy Cinco de Mayo!
New Mexico Tamale Festival
Price: $25+
When: Saturday, May 5, 2023
Address: Plaza de Las Cruces, 100 S Main St., Las Cruces, NM
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a good Cinco de Mayo celebration with the largest tamale sampling event in New Mexico.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.