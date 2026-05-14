New push to keep Whitecaps in Vancouver

CP NewsAlert: City, B.C., First Nations in push to keep Whitecaps in Vancouver
New push to keep Whitecaps in Vancouver
Vancouver Whitecaps fans hold signs before the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Colorado Rapids in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Writer

The City of Vancouver, the B.C. government, First Nations and the Crown corporation that owns BC Place say they are working with "private partners" to keep the Whitecaps soccer team in the city.

They say in a joint statement that they are working on improving the "game-day economic model" at the stadium, but do not identify the private investors.

More coming.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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