New push to keep Whitecaps in Vancouver
CP NewsAlert: City, B.C., First Nations in push to keep Whitecaps in Vancouver
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
Writer
May 14, 2026, 12:24 PM
May 14, 2026, 12:25 PM
The City of Vancouver, the B.C. government, First Nations and the Crown corporation that owns BC Place say they are working with "private partners" to keep the Whitecaps soccer team in the city.
They say in a joint statement that they are working on improving the "game-day economic model" at the stadium, but do not identify the private investors.
More coming.
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