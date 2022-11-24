A New Yorker Is Viral After Having An 'Uncomfortable' Date & People Say The Man Is A Red Flag
"Dating in 2022 be like…"
The excitement of meeting someone and starting to date can definitely be a fun experience. However, many dates don't necessarily go perfectly, and a New York native's dating story is the perfect example of awkwardness.
TikTok user Talisa (@talisa0913) recently shared her experience while having a first date with a man that, she says, made her feel uncomfortable.
The viral clip has over one million comments and a total of 8.7 million views and just shows a table and a drink. While the post is not visual, the conversation that Talisa had with her date is what has made people react in many different ways.
In the post, Talisa can be heard asking the man if she should pay for what she ordered, and the man implies that he’s taking care of the meal. After the woman thanks him and tells him she needs to leave, he asks if he can walk her to her room, to which Talisa says no.
"Oh, I get it," a male’s voice replies. After some confusion between the pair, the man tells Talisa "she only wanted a free meal," to which the woman responds that she could pay for her meal.
After a quick pause, the man accepts Talisa’s suggestion and tells her to pay her own bill.
"You’re a f*cking a**hole," the woman tells the man.
The recorded conversation got many users flooding the comment section of the viral clip.
"Dating in 2022 is a psychotic experience, to be honest," one person wrote.
An opinion that stands out is the "red flags" that the man in question is showing right on the first date.
"Homie is red flags, lmao," shared a user.
"What were his plans when he got to the door? Sounds like a red flag," another person chimed in.
