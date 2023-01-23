Teens Attacked A NYC Weatherman For Helping An Older Man & He Posted An Update All Bruised Up
A New York City meteorologist was beaten up by a group of teenagers after he saw them harass an older man on the city’s subway and asked them to stop.
Fox News Weatherman Adam Klotz took to his Instagram stories to talk about the situation, which happened during the weekend, showing how bloodied and bruised his face turned after the assault.
Klotz says he was going home from watching the New York Giants game when he witnessed a group of seven or eight teens bothering an older gentleman.
"I was like: ‘yo, guys cut that out,' and they decided: 'all right, if he’s not gonna get it, then you’re gonna get it,' and boy, did they give it to me," the meteorologist says in his social media post. "They had me on the ground. My ribs are all kind of bruised up too. They got their hits in.”
Adam Klotz talking about his bruises. Right: Meteorologist Adam Klotz after being beaten by a group of teenagers.@adamklotzfnc | Instagram
Klotz followed by mentioning that the older man was safe and doing fine and that New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers were able to grab a couple of the teenagers involved in the harassment of both men.
According to a Fox News report, Koltz was taken to a local hospital after the attack to receive medical treatment.
The meteorologist said he went through an x-ray procedure and confirmed he didn’t get any major injuries, and his wounds will be healing soon.
"It’s all good, you know what I mean? New York City! New York City!" the weatherman says in a funny, sarcastic tone in the previously mentioned Instagram story post. "Ugh, what a place! The Big Apple!"