An Ohio Student Was Found Dead After Being Missing For A Week & There Were No Signs Of Injury
The woman’s body was located by a Princeton University employee.
A New Jersey Princeton University student from Ohio was found dead after she was reported missing a week ago.
The body of 24-year-old Misrach Ewunetie was located by a university employee around 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, outside on the campus grounds, behind the tennis courts.
According to an official media release posted by the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, there were no obvious signs of injury in Ewunetie’s body, and her death doesn’t appear to be suspicious or of criminal nature.
Prosecutor Angelo J. Onorfi expressed his deepest condolences to the student’s family and the university’s community.
Princeton University officials also took to the institute’s social media accounts to express their condolences and shared both the phone numbers for Counseling and Psychological Services and the Princeton University Emergency Hotline.
"Misrach’s death is an unthinkable tragedy. Our hearts go out to Misrach’s family, her friends, and the many others who knew and loved her. Princeton is a close-knit community and we mourn Misrach together," reads one of the college’s tweets.
On the other hand, New Jersey’s Governor Phil Murphy also tweeted about the student’s death.
"We are heartbroken by the tragic news that missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie was found dead this afternoon. Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and fellow students who knew and loved her," wrote Murphy.
The Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy to determine the woman’s cause and manner of death.