Old Age Security payments are increasing for the rest of 2026 and here's how much you can get

This boost reflects cost-of-living increases.

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Canadian money.

Gabriel Vergani | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Payment amounts for Old Age Security (OAS) are higher now to reflect cost-of-living increases in Canada.

Eligible Canadians can expect to receive more money in October, November and December.

OAS is a pension administered by Service Canada for eligible people who are 65 years of age or older. Payments can also include other benefits like the Guaranteed Income Supplement, Allowance, and Allowance for the Survivor.

The federal government recently implemented a payment adjustment for this pension benefit.

OAS payment amounts are reviewed in January, April, July and October each year to reflect cost-of-living increases measured by the Consumer Price Index. Each quarter, monthly payment rates increase if the cost of living goes up, but won't decrease if the cost of living goes down.

Based on changes to the Consumer Price Index, the federal government has increased OAS benefits by 1.4% for the fourth quarter of the year, from October to December. That's a 3% increase from October 2025 to October 2026.

So, the payment amounts in October, November and December will be higher than the previous three months.

The maximum amount at age 65 is now $762.50 per month, which is up $10.53 per month.

The maximum amount at age 75 is now $838.75 per month, which is up $11.58 per month.

Even with the boost to payment amounts, how much you get from OAS still depends on the age you start receiving it, whether you're 75 or older and eligible for an increased pension amount, your net income, and how many years you've lived in Canada.

The next OAS payment dates in 2026 are October 28, November 26, and December 22.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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Canada Money
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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