One Province Has The Cheapest Phone Plans Right Now But Others Might Soon Catch Up

The federal government is trying to lower phone plan prices across the country.

Frederik Lipfert | Unsplash

If you're wondering where the cheapest phone plans in Canada are, new data from the federal government has revealed how major telecommunications companies are reducing prices in different places across the country.

On November 5, new quarterly figures of the prices between July and September of this year were released and it looks like Quebec is the province to be in if you want the cheapest plans in Canada.

The federal government announced back in March 2020 that Bell, Rogers and Telus (including all their brands like Virgin, Fido and Koodo) have to lower their prices for cellphone plans that offer between 2 GB and 6 GB of data by 25% by March 2022.

Prices for 2 GB and 4 GB plans in Quebec were already below the benchmark prices of $37.50 and $41.25, respectively, in the winter of 2020. For 6 GB plans, the prices have reached the $45 reduction target but have actually gone down by 33% from the $60 benchmark, which comes out to a cost of about $40.

The 6 GB plans in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Newfoundland have all reached the 25% reduction target as well.

While prices have gone down for 2 GB and 4 GB plans in those provinces, they still haven't been reduced by at least 25% yet.

The federal government has said that if the three major telecommunications companies don't meet that target by the deadline, they'll look into other regulatory ways to make prices cheaper.

