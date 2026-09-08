Online harms now top threat to Canadian children, new report says
A new report says online harms now constitute the top threat facing children in Canada, ahead of bullying, poverty and child abuse.
The organization Children First Canada says in its annual report this is the first time online harms have joined the top ten list of threats.
The report says kids are coming into contact with AI toys and algorithmic-driven content before they learn to read.
It cites multiple risks related to the online environment, including cyberbullying, child luring, sexual extortion, AI-facilitated abuse and mental health impacts.
It says last year’s shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., which has led to dozens of lawsuits focused on the shooter’s use of ChatGPT, was a defining moment in the debate around online safety in Canada.
Children First Canada is calling on the federal government to strengthen and pass the digital safety bill it introduced earlier this year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2026.
By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.