Digital safety bill banning kids under 16 from social media to be introduced today

Digital safety bill to be introduced today
Digital safety bill to be introduced today
Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture Marc Miller speaks during a Gen(Z)AI Plenary Convening fireside chat in Ottawa on Thursday, April 30, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

The federal government will introduce legislation today addressing social media and AI chatbot safety.

Ottawa is set to introduce legislation to enact what the government is calling the Digital Safety Act and the Digital Safety Commission of Canada Act.

It's expected to be introduced later today, with Culture Minister Marc Miller holding a news conference at 5 p.m. ET after a technical briefing. 

The government says the legislation will make social media platforms and AI chatbots safer for children.

The bill is expected to include a ban on social media for kids under 16, although platforms that meet safety standards could obtain exemptions, The Globe and Mail and National Post have reported.

Miller said Tuesday the government will take all reasonable measures to ensure kids are safe and that the legislation is a priority because "kids are dying."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2026.

By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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