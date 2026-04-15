Ottawa 'seriously' considering social media ban

Ottawa ‘very seriously’ considering social media ban for kids, minister says
Ottawa 'seriously' considering social media ban
Culture Minister Marc Miller speaks during a panel at the Liberal Party of Canada convention in Montreal on Friday, April 10, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Writer

The federal government is "very seriously" considering introducing a social media ban for kids, Culture Minister Marc Miller said Wednesday, days after party members voted in favour of a ban at the Liberal party convention.

"I respect and acknowledge the work that's been done and the concern where that policy proposal came from," Miller told reporters on Parliament Hill.

"The grassroots have spoken. We do have to study that."

In Montreal on Saturday, party members passed a non-binding resolution calling on the government to set 16 as the minimum age for access to social media accounts.

A ban could be an important tool but it's not a solution to the bigger problem of online harms, Miller said.

"I do think it could be an important layer, but it has to be seen as that and not as the answer to everything. Online harms don't end as soon as you turn 15 or 16 or 17," he said.

Last December, Australia became the first country to pass a law enforcing age limits on social media accounts.

The federal government plans to introduce an online harms bill and is consulting with an expert advisory group on what the legislation should look like. Miller, who is taking the lead on the file, declined to give a timeline for introducing the bill.

Miller said the government is leaving it to the expert group to weigh in on whether the legislation should also cover access to AI chatbots.

"The more these things become prevalent and people have access to them and they are in fact causing harm, then you feel the people that are supporting these platforms or the owners of these chatbots have a responsibility," he said.

On Saturday, the Liberals also adopted a similar non-binding resolution to set age restrictions for AI chatbots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2026. 

— With files from Kyle Duggan

By Anja Karadeglija | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Liberals support banning kids from social media

Liberals adopt policy to restrict kids from social media

Liberals to debate social media age restrictions

Liberals set to debate age restrictions for social media

Calls to ban AI & social media for youth are growing in BC after Tumbler Ridge shooting

The 18-year-old shooter was banned on ChatGPT due to violent queries.

Advocates call for crackdown on slave labour

Advocates urge Ottawa to crack down on slave labour, end yearlong watchdog vacancy

I moved to the UK from Canada and these 7 differences caught me off guard

Thinking about a move? Here's what to expect!

These are the grocery stores Canadians 'hate' shopping at and Loblaws isn't number one

Some discount retailers made the list.

This Ontario landmark was named among the top 20 in the world and it beat the Eiffel Tower

It's a road trip from Toronto.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 14 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

New $100,000 Maxplus prizes are available too!

CSIS is hiring for these jobs in Toronto and you don't need a university or college degree

There aren't many experience requirements.

18 cheap Dollarama decor finds that will give your home a luxurious look (PHOTOS)

I found all the gems, so you don't have to hunt.✨

B.C. woman gets 5 1/2 years for meth smuggling

B.C. woman sentenced to 5 1/2 years for smuggling 108 kilograms of meth from U.S.

10 unruly passengers arrested on YVR-Mexico flight

Police say 10 'unruly' passengers arrested on Vancouver flight departing for Mexico

7 of the best Toronto restaurants that got the Matty Matheson stamp of approval

Time to eat, and eat good.🍽️

Liberals plan to suspend fuel excise tax

Liberals plan to suspend federal fuel excise tax until Labour Day