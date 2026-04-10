Liberals set to debate age restrictions for social media

Liberals to debate social media age restrictions
Liberal members will grapple with the question of whether children and young teens should be barred from accessing social media accounts.
Jonathan Nuss, the head of the Outremont Liberal riding association, is one of the main proponents of a policy resolution calling on the government to force social media platforms to limit user accounts to Canadians aged 16 and older.
Nuss, a Montreal lawyer, says he wants this to kick-start a national debate on addictive technologies and the harmful effects social media can have on young children.
He points to a recent Los Angeles lawsuit that resulted in Meta and YouTube having to pay millions in damages for designing their platforms to hook young people without concern for their well-being.
Australia recently became the first country to introduce fines for social media companies if they allow underage users to create accounts.
The policy resolution is expected to hit the convention floor for debate and a vote on Saturday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2026.
— With files from The Associated Press
By Kyle Duggan | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.